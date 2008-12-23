Diabetes Increases Cancer Mortality Risk

According to a recent report in the Journal of the American Medical Association and its subsequent CNN Health news report, those with diabetes have a greater risk of dying from cancer than those who do not.

After a meta-analysis of 23 studies, the following was determined:

“The researchers found that people with diabetes had about a 1.4 times greater risk of dying of cancer than patients without blood-sugar problems. Mortality seemed to be higher for many types of cancer, but it was only statistically significant for three types: breast, endometrial, and colorectal.”

So what does this mean for us, especially the African American community, where diabetes is rampant? To read the rest of the article and find out what some of the researchers have concluded, click here.

