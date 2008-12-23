Ciara Gets Her Own Alter Ego

Guess alter egos are the new thing in entertainment. While Beyonce has “Sasha Fierce” as her “wild” alter ego, Ciara has recently developed “Super C” to promote her upcoming album, Fantasy Ride.

According to ContactMusic.com,

R+B star CIARA has enlisted the help of a superhero for her forthcoming album FANTASY RIDE – after creating her own comic book character, SUPA C.

The Goodies hitmaker, 23, is working with DC Comics to create the cover artwork for the album, inspired by the comic book classics she read as a kid.

But she’s warned fans not to confuse her with the animated action figure.

She tells WENN, “Supa C is not my alter ego. Supa C is the star of my comic book and a big part of my album artwork. I have always been a huge fan of comic book illustrations as well as action super heroes, especially Batman and Spider-Man.

“Creating my own comic book and character has always been something I’ve dreamed of doing.”