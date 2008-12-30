Home Decor Color Trends For 2009

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

What colors are in store for us in 2009? The top choices have been influenced by both our concern for the economy and our optimism about the future.

Purple Reign – Purple was the must have color for your fall wardrobe in 2008, and it’s back for 2009 in home décor. Splash it on walls, upholstery and accessories. Purple is 2009’s “must have” color for your home.

Blue is the new Green – Going “green” was all the rage in 2008, but for 2009 it’s all about the color blue. There are watery blues, sky blues and a whole range of blues that now represent our commitment to living on a greener planet.

Neutralize It!! – Want to soften harsh colors like black and brown? Gray is now your neutral hue. Gray will tone and neutralize harsh color while giving your home a classic look.

Accentuate In Yellow – The neutrals may have grayed, but look for bright vivid yellow to energize us and hopefully the economy in 2009. It’s the stand-out accent color for 2009.

Exotic Brights – The exotic has become the familiar. Oranges, turquoises and teals, reds, and yellows will abound, giving us the optimistic touches we crave.

Practicality– White is now a practical finish. Matte versus Gloss, Textured versus Smooth — all washable and cleanable.

Old is New – Remember mauve? An old color that’s new again – in dusty violet shades, mauve works as an accent but also serves now as a neutral, punched up by those bright exoctic Asian accents (orange, turquoise, teal, red, and yellow).

