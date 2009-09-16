Bobby Brown To Join “Celebrity Fit Club”

After being thrown under the bus by ex-wife Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown is trying to get his life back on the right track. We’re not sure joining VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club” is the way to do it, but sources say he’s “all signed up for the next season.” Was it the alcohol and drugs that caused the recent weight gain or does he eat his feelings and indulge in food when trying to cope with a break-up?

We haven’t seen Bobby on reality TV in awhile, so here’s a clip to hold us over. In addition to he and Whitney saying some things we would have preferred not to hear, he shows that beer belly he’s trying to work off.

Bobby on Whitney: “I Think We Corrupted Each Other”