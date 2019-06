Cycle 11 of ‘America’s Next Top Model’ has started! But we’ve still got to ask the question: What the hell happened to all of America’s next top models?

The answer is: NOTHING. These girls sure ain’t top models and you’ll be surprised to see what Whitney, Saleisha and CariDee are up to these days…





Check out this clip from last season when Whitney was accused of being racist:

Also On HelloBeautiful: