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See Brandy & Sy’Rai Smith Outside At The US Open

Brandy And Sy’Rai Smith Bring Mother-Daughter Style To The US Open

The pair enjoyed the tournament as Sy’Rai celebrates the release of her debut EP, 'Cold War.'

Published on August 31, 2026
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Source: UNIQUE NICOLE / Getty

The U.S. Open is one of the hottest sports tickets in New York right now, and our favorite A-listers are outside. Celebs are taking in the matches, slaying their outfits and giving us something to share in our group chats.

Brandy and Sy’Rai Smith are the latest to pop up, and we love to see it.

The pair was spotted om August 30. Watching the mother-daughter duo together is the feel-good moment we need.

Brandy And Sy’Rai Smith Bring Mother-Daughter Style To The U.S. Open

Brandy went bold in a printed mini dress covered in black-and-white graphics with pops of purple, pink, yellow, green and blue. She added a matching headscarf, layered necklaces, white crew socks, black loafers and an oversized coordinating tote. Her honey-blonde curls peeked out from underneath the scarf.

Sy’Rai matched her mother’s slay. She went preppy in a pale green crop top and matching pleated mini skirt. Sy’Rai layered an oversized white button-down over the set and added white sneakers, scrunched socks and a structured white handbag.

Two different looks. One very cutesy mother-daughter day.

Sy’Rai Smith Drops Her First EP Just Days Before Attending The U.S. Open

Brandy and her daughter Sy’Rai’s U.S. Open outing comes on the heels of Sy’Rai releasing her debut EP, Cold War, on August 28. The eight-song project includes “Late Night” and “Bullseye.”

Sy’Rai took to Instagram sharing her excitement with fans. Sis is ready to share her music with the world. “I’m so grateful for everybody that believes in me, who supports me and just wants me to win. It’s been the longest journey and I thank you guys so much for sticking with me and waiting patiently for the perfect timing,” she said.

She added, “This has been one of the best years of my life. From finding who I am, to rediscovering my purpose, for actually LOVING who I am.”

Brandy is a proud mama, supporting the project and attending Sy’Rai’s private listening party. “Mama is so proud of you.” Brandy wrote on social media when her daughter dropped her first single. “Congratulations on your release. Watching you step into your purpose, share your voice, and offer your art to the world is one of the greatest joys of my life”

Singer Monica also showed Sy’Rai love on Instagram, praising Cold War and giving her music a shoutout.

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