TRIED IT: Luvme Hair’s All-Day Comfort Wig Is Perfect For Your Hair Rotation

Black hairstyles are creative and bold in summer, from cornrows to coils.

A wig review highlights comfort, versatility and quick styling for summer.

Wigs allow self-expression and community for Black women year-round.

Source: Charlene Masona / Courtesy of Talent/Brand

Black hairstyles are beautiful year-round, but in the summertime, the styling is bolder and more creative than ever. You can come across an array of creative hairstyles from intricate cornrows, to boho braids, and of course the classic coils and kinks that defy gravity – and it doesn’t end there. Lace, closure, and half wigs are also a perfect fit for the summer hair rotation.

Now I know what you may be thinking…

“A wig, in the summer?! Girl it’s HOT!”

I completely understand the importance of letting our hair and scalp breathe (I should honestly be better at taking care of that), but not all wigs are one and the same.

This summer, I got my hands on a hassle-free, All-Day Comfort Wig from Luvme hair and I do not regret it. The ready-to-wear unit ranges from 14 to 28 inches with a 7x 6 closure. Not only is the HD lace pre-cut, it’s also prestyled with curls and bangs. The hair came in Luvme’s gorgeous purple box with an adjustable and removable elastic band.

The bundles are soft with just the right amount of shine. After a few brushes, I was ready to roll, which makes getting ready so much faster — especially when I want to be outside enjoying the festivities of the season.

The 180% density makes the hair very lightweight and comfortable, perfect for the warm summer months.

The brunette hair combined with the ombré honey caramel ends complement my summer tan, while also serving as the perfect transition unit for fall.

As a digital creator, getting ready to film can be extremely time-consuming. With this hair, it took way less time to be camera-ready and I was able to film with ease.

What I love most about the wig is its ability to be worn up in an updo or down. I like to put mine into a claw clip and leave fringe down in the front, channeling Beyonce’s B’Day era.

You know what is truly the best part? NO GLUE.

When I wear this unit, I can throw it on without lace glue or adhesive spray. If my forehead could talk, it would tell me to buy at least five more of these wigs.

One of the most beautiful aspects of being a Black woman is our versatility and self-expression. Our hair is one meaningful and fun way we show that. It’s one of the ways we relate to one another and build community. So, thank you Luvme Hair for giving me yet another fun and easy option to express myself – not just for the summer – but year round.