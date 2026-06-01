Wig Alert! LUVME Hair Has Launched the OwnScalp Wig Collection
Wig Alert! LUVME Hair Has Launched Its New OwnScalp Wig Collection
Braids top the list of beloved protective styles for a slew of reasons. Between their versatility and ability to help protect your mane from environmental stressors and excessive manipulation, braids remain a go-to style for many. However, sitting down for hours on end to get a braid install is the least favorite part of the process. That said, LUVME Hair is offering a unique alternative. Enter: The LUVME OwnScalp Wig Collection.
What sets the OwnScalp Wig Collection apart
According to the brand, the OwnScalp Wig Collection is the first of its kind to feature a human hair base. Featuring a 100% ultra-fine full lace wig cap, the unit provides a scalp-like appearance with natural parting to emulate the look of a classic braid install — sans the tension. The brand also designed the unit with warmer weather in mind, boasting its breathable and lightweight construction.
From half-up, half-down looks to low buns, wig lovers can feel comfortable rocking these units in a variety of styles. Additionally, the construction includes the brand’s Flexi-Fit Drawstring, which provides a snug fit that pairs well with a range of head sizes — no glue or tape needed! Since the wigs are all pre-plucked, pre-cut, and pre-bleached, installation is seamless, especially for wig novices.
The OwnScalp Wig Collection features a versatile selection
From classic box braids and trendy French curl styles to chic boho braided bobs, the collection offers a variety of options for achieving a braided look with less time and effort.
Each unit is crafted with a human-meets-synthetic hair blend and comes in 26 inches. As for the braided bob unit, it’s available in a 14-inch length. The brand also offers various shades to choose from — natural black to honey blonde — that can help you bring your desired look to life. For anyone looking to switch up their look and save time, this collection offers a beginner-friendly alternative that puts style, comfort, and protection front and center.
Shop the LUVME OwnScalp Wig collection here.
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