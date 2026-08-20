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Kandi Burruss Stage Production 'I Do, I Did, I'm Done'

Kandi Burruss’ New Stage Production ‘I Do, I Did, I’m Done’ Became A Creative Outlet After Divorce

During a recent interview, Kandi Burruss revealed how she's using her new stage production 'I Do, I Did, I'm Done' as therapy following her divorce.

Published on August 20, 2026
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  • Kandi uses her new production to process life's challenges through music and storytelling.
  • Kandi and her ex-husband prioritize co-parenting to protect their children despite divorce.
  • Kandi remains focused on her career goals, including winning a Tony Award.
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Kandi Burruss is using one of the most personal moments of her life to connect with fans in a new way. During a heartfelt visit to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and entrepreneur opened up about her new stage production, ‘I Do, I Did, I’m Done,’ explaining how the show became an outlet for healing after her divorce. She also discussed co-parenting, life after The Real Housewives of Atlanta and why she’s happier than ever.

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The interview started with plenty of laughs as Rickey Smiley jokingly flirted with Kandi, offering to take out her trash and even cut her grass. Kandi quickly reminded him she already has landscapers, while Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea and Special K piled on with playful jokes that had everyone laughing.

When the conversation shifted to her new production, Kandi explained that creativity has always been her therapy. She said she’s always processed life’s challenges through music and storytelling, which made creating I Do, I Did, I’m Done feel like the right next step after her marriage ended. The live show combines music, audience interaction, behind-the-scenes footage and honest conversations about her relationship, taking fans through every stage of love, heartbreak and moving on.

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Kandi also spoke candidly about co-parenting with her ex-husband. Although she admitted the process was difficult in the beginning, especially before their divorce was finalized, she said they remained committed to protecting their children from the negativity. The former couple even continued their annual family vacations together because they wanted to preserve traditions for their kids. She stressed that people often mistake healthy co-parenting for a romantic reunion, but said that’s simply not the case. They’re choosing maturity and putting their children first.

She also took time to clear up misconceptions surrounding her divorce settlement. Kandi said rumors that she lost millions of dollars simply weren’t true. She explained that assets she owned individually remained hers, while the businesses and properties she and her ex built together were divided fairly. She added that dealing with social media rumors can be exhausting because speaking up often fuels more criticism, while staying quiet allows false stories to spread.

As one of the most successful songwriters in the industry, Kandi was asked if she ever regretted giving away hit songs. Her answer was an easy no. She believes writing hits for other artists helped establish her reputation and created even more opportunities throughout her career. She joked that even people who criticize her still know every word to songs she wrote.

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The conversation also touched on her future with The Real Housewives of Atlanta. While fans continue asking for her return, Kandi said she’s enjoying life away from reality television. She credited the show for opening many doors but admitted she now has more freedom to travel, spend time with loved ones and focus on projects that bring her joy. Looking ahead, Kandi shared that winning a Tony Award remains one of her biggest career goals. She also teased several upcoming projects and encouraged fans to catch the final performances of I Do, I Did, I’m Done in Dallas and Houston. She also promoted Xscape’s upcoming performance with a live symphony orchestra, marking the group’s first time performing with an orchestra.

By the end of the interview, it was clear Kandi Burruss has entered a new chapter. Through I Do, I Did, I’m Done, she’s turning personal experiences into art while showing that healing, growth and moving forward can be just as inspiring as the success she’s achieved throughout her career.

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SEE ALSO

Kandi Burruss’ New Stage Production ‘I Do, I Did, I’m Done’ Became A Creative Outlet After Divorce was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

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Da Brat Da Tea Dallas Gary Getty Grammy Award Houston I Do, I Did, I'm Done Kandi Kandi Burruss Newsletter RICKEY The Real Housewives of Atlanta The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Tony Award Xscape

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