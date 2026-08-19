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Olandria Hilariously Responds To Nic Reconciliation Rumors

Olandria Responds To Vogue Dropping A Photo Of Her & Ex Nic Getting Cozy At Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns’ Wedding

Did Olandria get caught red-handed by fans who suspect her and Nic are rekindling their recently-ended romance?

Published on August 19, 2026
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  • Olandria and Nic's recent split has fans speculating about a reunion after they attended a wedding together.
  • Nic refused to confirm or deny whether they are back together, saying he wants to keep it private.
  • The former couple's busy schedules and distance were cited as the reasons for their initial breakup.
Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe
Source: Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe

Olandria knows she got caught red-handed as fans suspect she and Nic are rekindling their recently ended romance, and in the words of Angela “Blac Chyna” White, she wants everyone to “cut the cameras—deada**!”

The Love Island USA star took to social media this week to share a couple of hilarious memes, and even though she provided no context, fans already knew what she was reacting to.

Olandria took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday morning with some reaction memes, seemingly addressing the renewed curiosity surrounding her relationship with Nic Vansteenberghe, which ended just a few weeks ago.

Earlier this week, Vogue published a polished photo of Olandria and Nic looking smitten at Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ wedding. The former couple attended the star-studded Malibu nuptials and popped up in photos from the big day that the fashion magazine shared.

Of course, the internet got to work.

Photos of Olandria and Nic at the wedding had already made the rounds, with fans wondering if the exes had quietly gotten back together following their split announcement. The Vogue photo gave everyone an even better look at the former couple back together, and naturally, the reunion rumors only got louder.

Olandria and Nic met during Season 7 of Love Island USA and split in July, per reports from People. After the Aug. 15 wedding, Nic was asked point-blank about whether he and Olandria were officially “back together” during a video interview. Unfortunately for curious fans, he kept things intentionally vague.

“I would love to tell you guys, but I’m going to keep that private for now,” he said.

He did, however, confirm that the two had a great time at the wedding, adding, “We did enjoy ourselves tremendously at Karl and Jordyn’s wedding last night. It was amazing.”

Back in July, a source confirmed to People that Nic and Olandria called it quits, saying, “The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection. They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Nic followed up the announcement by posting a statement to his subscribers on TikTok, writing: “The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air. We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject; thank you for respecting our privacy.”

SEE ALSO

Olandria Responds To Vogue Dropping A Photo Of Her & Ex Nic Getting Cozy At Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns’ Wedding was originally published on bossip.com

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Angela "Blac Chyna" White Instagram Jordyn Karl Karl-Anthony Towns Love Malibu Newsletter Nic Nic Vansteenberghe Olandria Olandria Carthen TikTok

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