Subscribe
Close
HelloBuzz

Claressa Shields Is Still The GWOAT - See Why

Claressa Shields Knocks Out Kaye Scott In Front Of A Star-Studded Crowd, Reminding Everyone Why She’s The GWOAT

Claressa Shields is still undefeated.

Published on August 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Claressa Shields v Kaye Scott
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Claressa Shields remains undefeated.

The boxing powerhouse defeated Kaye Scott by sixth-round TKO in Atlanta, moving her record to 19-0 and adding the WBC and WBA middleweight titles to her already stacked résumé.

And she did it in front of a star-studded State Farm Arena crowd that included Brandy, Usher, Porsha Williams, and more.

Atlanta gave Claressa the ultimate hometown-style sendoff into the ring. Latto walked her out, rapping alongside the champ as she made her entrance in a sparkling red, white, and gold GWOAT look.

Claressa Shields’ Fight Was One Of The Hottest events In The ‘A

Claressa Shields v Kaye Scott
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Claressa’s fit matched the moment. She wore a sparkling red, white and gold boxing set, with “GWOAT” across her cropped top, matching trunks, and gold boots.

Her dramatic hooded cape brought even more style and personality. The back featured an eagle, an Atlanta skyline and “GWOAT 19X WORLD CHAMPION” spelled out in rhinestones.

The look was bold, flashy and fierce – exactly what we’d expect a champ to wear.

The Stars Came Out — And Ray J Got In The Ring

Celebrities weren’t just sitting ringside. Some were also part of the show — well, kind of.

Ray J surprised fans when he stepped into the ring against Orlando Brown for a three-round celebrity boxing match and came away with the win. The two have a long-standing beef, with varying opinions on how it started, and their match gave them a chance to finally settle some of that tension in the ring.

Following the fight, bloggers caught up with Brandy to ask how she felt about Ray J’s win. She smiled and said she was proud of him.

Atlanta gave Claressa Shields the kind of night that matched her energy — big names, big entrances, and plenty of attention. She gave it right back with another championship performance and yet another reminder of why the GWOAT keeps people talking.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Claressa Shields most recent Newsletter style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

"Crime 101" UK Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals

Good Googly Moogly: Halle Berry Celebrates Her 60th Birthday With Sexy Vacay Pictures, Reminds Everyone She's Been Fine Forever

Bossip

Royal Court Contenders! These Prom Dates Showed Up And Showed Out At Streamer Prom

Bossip
A smiling man wearing a red Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Beloved Teacher Derrick Moore Dies While Saving 10-Year-Old Girl From Rip Current

MadameNoire

Hairspiration: Alicia Keys’ Most Iconic Braided Looks Over The Years

MadameNoire
Trending
Streamer Prom 2026
5 Items
Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

These Prom Dates Showed Up And Showed Out At Streamer Prom

Comments
ABFF 2026
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Coco Jones Wore Three Dresses On Her Wedding Day – All Made By Black Designers

Comments
A collage of three images: 1) A man wearing a sleeveless, bejeweled top at an Essence Festival event. 2) A shirtless man standing in the ocean. 3) A man in a black shirt and jeans standing in front of a colorful abstract backdrop.
7 Items
Wellness  |  Maui Bigelow

9 Black Celebrity Men Over 40 Who Keep It Tight And Right In The Gym

Comments
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

Comments
7 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

See What Everyday Beauty Products Were Behind Some Of Our Favorite Viral Met Gala Looks

Comments

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close