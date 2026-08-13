NCTRCA’s ‘A Night at the MET Gala’ Brought Fashion, Art, Enterprise And Opportunity Into The Same Room

Gala blends business, art, and culture to support minority-owned businesses through certification and procurement opportunities.

Event features live art, music, and fashion to showcase entrepreneurial talent and the organization's transformative mission.

Keynote speaker inspires attendees to recognize their vital role as 'architects' of the economy and infrastructure.

Source: Jackson Visuals / @jacksonvisuals

Before guests entered the ballroom for the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency‘s (NCTRCA) “A Night at the MET Gala: Momentum. Excellence. Transformation.,” the evening’s connection between art and enterprise was already on display.

Attendees arrived in black-tie looks inspired by the night’s “Fashion is Art” theme, turning the crowd into part of the visual experience before the main program even began. The event’s larger purpose is to raise funds to continue certifying qualifying businesses and to help connect them to contracting and procurement opportunities across North Texas. For Executive Director Angela Alexander, seeing the organization bring together business, art and culture in a way that felt different from a traditional gala was affirmation that NCTRCA was moving in the right direction.

“It means that we’re in the right vein and we’re in the right flow, and that our steps have truly been ordered to do the things that we do,” Alexander said. “It goes back to we’re doing the right thing at the right time, and it’s inspiring.”

“This is not your ordinary gala, and it’s not supposed to be. We’re not your ordinary agency as well. We wanted to match that same energy by doing something different, elevating what we’d normally do when we’re doing a gala,” Lewis Leonard, NCTRCA Board Chairman, added. “Just walking in to see the people, to see all the artwork, and to see the people wearing art. It was phenomenal. It’s exactly what we imagined.”

Original works from featured artists lined the space outside the ballroom like a gallery, allowing guests to browse pieces included in a silent auction as a violist performed nearby. Inside the ballroom, a welcome video opened the program before Mistress of Ceremonies Allison McGeva, SVP of content at iOne Digital, greeted the crowd. For McGeva, participating in an event centered on entrepreneurship aligned with a message she has been stressing to professionals and business owners.

“Own your content. Own your image, own your likeness, own your words, whatever your product is,” McGeva exclaimed. “I don’t care if you are somebody who makes paper cards, I don’t care if you make shoelaces. I don’t care if you make birthday cakes. I don’t care if you are building stadiums. You need to have ownership of your story. For me, this really made sense because it really is about empowerment.”

Opera singer Troy Terrell Bell followed in a gold-and-white costume, serenading guests with his vocals ahead of the dining hour, which kept the arts central throughout the program. The artists were not treated merely as décor and entertainment. Their work also illustrated the entrepreneurship NCTRCA was celebrating.

Speed painter Evan Struck created a piece live in front of attendees during in less than 15 minutes before auctioneer Wes Pool led the first live auction of the night. Struck, who moved from Michigan to North Texas two years ago, said the public nature of speed painting allows him to put both his craft and his business in front of an audience at once.

“I’m super grateful to be here at tonight, tonight’s event. I am a speed painter, so I do my paintings in five to 10 minutes live. I’ll be performing my art in front of everyone attending here tonight. And like a business, you want to get your product in front of as many people as possible,” Struck said before he hit the stage.

Artist Marian Mekhail had five pieces featured during the evening, including crushed-glass portraits of Muhammad Ali and Kobe Bryant that sold in the live auction for $5,000 and $6,500, respectively. Her technique begins with a hand-painted image before broken glass is layered over it to create dimension and reflect light.

“This night is all about transformation, and so taking broken glass, something that is broken, and making it into something beautiful is very telling in what we can do in our own lives,” Mekhail said. “Taking broken experiences and transforming them and seeing them in a beautiful and positively versus a negative way.”

The auction took a break, and guests were surprised with a flash mob dance performance choreographed by Fenton “F Troop” Fulgham.

A Night At The Met Gala

Afterward, McGeva introduced the night’s keynote speaker, ESSENCE Magazine Editor-at-Large, author and entrepreneur Mikki Taylor. Her remarks shifted the energy in the ballroom, bringing some attendees to tears as she challenged the entrepreneurs and leaders in the room to recognize the significance of their work.

“I’ve been doing interviews talking about you all all week, and I just decided that I just can’t say small businesses. You all are architects,” Taylor told the room. “You’re not small businesses. You all are necessary to this economy, to this infrastructure, to those you may never meet. There’s nothing small about that.”

For her, the gathering represented a moment when the people in the room had an opportunity to recognize the role they could play in shaping what comes next.

“Now, there are evenings that we attend because they are beautiful. There are evenings that we attend because they are important,” Taylor said. “But as I said, there are evenings where you find yourself in a room, and history calls your name. And tonight, as I look across this room at entrepreneurs, and servant leaders, and corporate executives, and more, I’m not only thrilled to see the talented force that’s present in this room. I’m thrilled because I know you heard the call.”

After Taylor’s keynote, the live auction resumed. Latrise Sheriff’s “Black Joy” sold for $2,500, while Suen Gavindane’s Queens Guidance brought in $4,500. Combined with the earlier sales, the five live auction pieces generated $18,500.

The architects Taylor described were already in the room. For Dikita Enterprises, Inc., the opportunities NCTRCA promotes have translated into decades of business. Founder and Chairman Lucious L. Williams established the company nearly five decades ago, and his daughter, Eve Williams, now serves as president and CEO. Eve said NCTRCA certification helped create opportunities for the company, but she was equally clear that certification could not do the work for them.

“The certification process allows us to be certified so that we have the opportunity, but we have to perform in order to stay in the door,” she said. “So, it got us in the door, but we have to perform to stay in the door. For 47 years, we’ve been performing.”

Their experience provides a tangible example of the distinction between access and longevity. Nearly five decades in, with leadership already handed from father to daughter, Dikita is what staying in the door looks like over the long haul. That mission also resonated with event sponsor Sammi Bivens, founder of Digital Marketing Maven & Associates.

“I understand the importance of small businesses being certified because it opens up opportunities for them to go to their next level, and so that’s what my business is all about,” Bivens said. “As I’m growing and expanding and scaling my business, my whole dream is to help other businesses do the same, even if I’m not directly working with them.”

Creating Opportunities

The idea of creating opportunities for the businesses coming behind you also surfaced among attendees. Brent Alfred, Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) chief construction officer, oversees work associated with the district’s $6.2 billion bond program. For him, the position represents a full-circle opportunity.

“Tonight, it’s great being able to give back and having that full-circle moment. Like I say, the firms grew me. Now I get to grow,” Alfred said. “I always studied Atlanta and Maynard Jackson and how Atlanta became that Black mecca. This is Dallas’ moment to become that next Black mecca, so I’m, I’m excited to be a part of it.”

His wife, Dr. Brandy Alfred, the new CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Urban League, shared that neither of them has had much time to marvel at what they are doing because they are still in the middle of making progress.

“Our assignment is to do the work. At some point in the future, we can look back and see what that work has yielded, but at this moment in time, the fight is real,” Dr. Alfred explained. “It is really just time for us to put our shoulders back and keep moving forward. The progress that has been made before us has laid the foundation, so at this point, it is just our responsibility to take it forward.”

With the night winding down, the live auction wrapped up with its final two pieces. Latrise Sheriff’s “Black Joy” sold for $2,500, while Suen Gavindane’s Queens Guidance brought in $4,500. Combined with the earlier sales, the five live auction pieces generated $18,500. Attendees also donated another $4,250 before the evening moved into a live fashion show to close the night.

“A Night at the MET Gala” brought together visual art, opera, jazz, dance, fashion and business under one roof for the one reason that NCTRCA exists: to ensure businesses know where opportunities are, are prepared to compete for them and understand what to do when the door finally opens. For Alexander, the night left her sitting in awe and proud of what NCTRCA created to raise funds for their operations that serve the evolution of business owners.

“When I say my heart is full. It’s everything I imagined and even more,” she said with a smile of gratitude. “The art is stunning. The people are beautiful, and they look like they’re having a good time, so I love it!”