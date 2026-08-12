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Rihanna Graces the Cover of ELLE

Rihanna Radiates On ELLE’s September Cover As A Dior Darling

Rihanna does not have to drop an album to remind the world who she is. Check out Rihanna on the cover of ELLE inside. 

Published on August 12, 2026
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A close-up portrait of a woman with dark hair and tattoos on her arms, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Source: Inez & Vinoodh / Inez & Vinoodh

Rihanna doesn’t have to drop an album to RIH-mind the world of who she is; she can simply grace a magazine cover and smell so incredible that she’s described as a “full sensory experience.

The global superstar is the cover star of the September 2026 issue of ELLE, and the magazine is celebrating Rihanna as the face and inspiration behind Dior J’adore Intense.

According to ELLE, the latest shoot celebrates Rihanna as the muse and inspiration behind Dior J’adore Intense. The fragrance is described as a bolder take on the iconic scent, created with Rihanna in mind.

In ELLE’s profile, iconic writer Roxane Gay describes Rihanna as “something rarer than a superstar: a full sensory experience.”

And honestly, that sounds about right.

A person wearing a vibrant red furry coat sits on the floor, with their head down and arms wrapped around their legs.
Source: Inez & Vinoodh / Inez & Vinoodh

Gay even recalls seeing Rihanna walk into a Hollywood party and watching the entire room change. “And then the room hushed. Rihanna swanned in,” she writes. The writer goes on to describe the singer as “absolutely entrancing,” praising her beauty, charisma and even her ability to leave a memorable scent behind.

Because when Rihanna enters a room, apparently even the air knows to act accordingly.

The new Dior partnership is another major milestone for RiRi. She became Dior’s first Black ambassador in 2015, and now she is serving as the muse for J’adore Intense, a richer version of the fashion house’s signature fragrance. According to ELLE, the scent was created to honor women who are “daring to luxuriate unreservedly in pleasure.”

A black and white portrait of a woman with tattoos on her arms, holding scissors above her head in a contemplative pose.
Source: Inez & Vinoodh / Inez & Vinoodh

Sounds like a Rihanna fragrance if we have ever heard one.

But naturally, the Rihanna conversation cannot happen without somebody asking the question that has been haunting the Navy for years: Where is the album?

It has been nearly a decade since Anti, and fans have been waiting, begging, and occasionally threatening to lose their minds over new music. But Gay points out that Rihanna has been busy doing “work, work, work, work, work, work,” building Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and her life outside of music.

And maybe that is the real Rihanna flex.

A Black and white portrait of a woman with curly hair, tattoos, and a black dress, leaning on a weathered wooden table.

She has refused to let fans, the industry, or anybody else dictate what she should do next. As Gay writes, Rihanna has “decided to save something of herself for herself.”

Then, just when we thought she had completely settled into her mogul and MUVA era, Rihanna popped back onto a stage.

At Jay Z’s 2026 Yankee Stadium residency, she performed “Run This Town” and “Bitch Better Have My Money,” marking her first public performance since the 2023 Oscars. Rihanna told the crowd, “Oh my God, I missed this s***, y’all.”

Girl, we missed you too.

Whether she is making music, building billion-dollar businesses, raising her family or simply serving face for Dior, Rihanna continues to move on her own timeline.

And judging by this ELLE cover, the Rihanna era is nowhere near over.

A woman in a black dress and white lace skirt stands with her arms raised, holding a bouquet of flowers in a dimly lit room.
Source: Inez & Vinoodh / Inez & Vinoodh

RELATED: Rihanna Posts Rare Fenty Family Photos With All 3 Kids As They Visit The Barbados Street Named After Her

SEE ALSO

Rihanna Radiates On ELLE’s September Cover As A Dior Darling was originally published on bossip.com

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2023 Oscars 2026 Yankee Stadium Barbados Street Bitch Better Have My Money Fenty Inez J’adore Intense Newsletter Roxane Gay Run This Town Savage Vinoodh Vinoodh Gay

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