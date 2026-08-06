More Than Just Retail: She Did That. x Shopify Boost Black Business Month in NYC

Black entrepreneurs showcased their vision, heritage, and dedication at a curated marketplace event.

The event facilitated meaningful conversations, relationship-building, and inspiration among founders and consumers.

Shopify provided e-commerce tools and resources to help Black businesses grow and scale efficiently.

Source: Captured by Shatimah

This week, Black Business Month kicked off in style in New York City. On Tuesday, She Did That. set up shop in SoHo for a day of shopping Black-owned everything, in partnership with Shopify. The August 4th gathering featured a curated marketplace offering the latest in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Source: Captured by Shatimah

Stepping into Brilliance in Motion: A Black Business Month Experience, the inviting space brimmed with color, vision, and creativity. Shoppers sampled boutique perfumes, tried on statement shades, and browsed emerging NYC fashion brands. The room was full with intention—from the founders who brought their vision to life, to the conscious consumers who came to spend with purpose.

“I love the camaraderie of kicking off Black Business Month with all of these fellow founders,” said Karen Young, founder of OUI the People fine fragrances. “You can just see the dedication, the attention to detail, the beauty, the heritage, and their appreciation. Just really great vibes, and it’s always a nice reminder to be together.”

Renae Bluitt, founder of She Did That., produced this immersive celebration of Black entrepreneurship with her signature care and intention. This was more than a retail experience, it was a space to connect, learn, and build community.

“To be honest, Brilliance in Motion was never meant to be just a place to shop. It was about creating an environment where Black entrepreneurs could be seen, celebrated, and connected,” said Bluitt. “Yes, people discovered incredible brands, but they also had meaningful conversations with founders, learned from Shopify, built new relationships, and left feeling inspired and hopefully, poured into. We wanted people to experience the heart behind these businesses, not just the products on the shelves.”

Source: Captured by Shatimah

Bluitt moderated a live conversation about the real work behind building a business in 2026 featuring Ashlee Muhammad of BeEyeConic, Brandon Blackwood of Brandon Blackwood New York, and Wilglory Tanjong of Anima Iris. ”It ain’t always been sunshine and roses!” Muhammad said, as the founders shared their unscripted journeys of building something from nothing.

“Community is still one of our greatest assets. Watching founders support one another, seeing guests engage so intentionally with the brands, and witnessing every part of the day flow from shopping to learning to conversation reminded me that people are craving IRL experiences that feel personal and purposeful. It reaffirmed that when you lead with intention, people feel it. And that feeling is what they’ll remember long after the event is over.” — Renae Bluitt, founder of She Did That.

Source: Captured by Shatimah

The experience also featured a founders workshop that outlined the e-commerce tools, strategies, and resources available on the Shopify platform to help businesses grow and scale efficiently. The evening came to a close with a lively mixer where attendees, entrepreneurs, and friends toasted the day and the future of Black business.

“I love being amongst my peers,” said Daniel Cox, founder of clothing brand ELTSUH. “We’re all emerging businesses so we’re dealing with a lot of the same things. Getting advice from them, it feels like the best advice because they’re in it, doing the work. It’s meaningful.”