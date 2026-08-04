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Bad Gal: Rihanna Dazzles At Grand Kadooment Day In Ornate Costume

Rihanna played mas in Barbados with Spice for Grand Kadooment Day where she wore an ornate costume.

Published on August 4, 2026
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2025 CFDA Fashion Awards
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Crop Over is one of our favorite times of the year. The melanin, the celebration, the culture, and the costumes; oh my. Rihanna popped out for Barbados Grand Kadooment Day in an ornate costume draped in colorful jewels and feathers. The Bajan beauty was seen partying with her brother’s band, Aura Experience, TMZ reports.

Ri Ri could be seen busting a whine in the intricate costume alongside the Queen of the Dancehall Spice, who shared footage on social media. She captioned a carousel of video and pictures, “Barbados Crop Over with @badgalriri will forever be a moment I’ll never forget. @spice_bestieweekend another one for the books.” She also promoted her upcoming single that drops on Friday.

Spice also wore a majestic costume designed by Lauren Austin. Austin made Rihanna’s costume and the one Chloe Bailey wore to Saint Lucia Carnival, a few weeks ago. Rihanna’s best friend Melissa showed off her slim frame in a golden costume.

Rihanna is considered a national hero and she plays mas every year, except last year, when she missed the festivities but she returned with that island energy. Clips from fans show Ri Ri having a good time vibing out to the music, showing off her postpartum frame and enjoying the experience.

Keep scrolling for more beauties playing mas during Crop Over…

Kandi Burruss

Angela Simmons

Chloe Bailey

Related Tags

@badgalriri Aura Experience Austin Barbados Grand Kadooment Day Chloe Bailey John Nacion Kandi Burruss Lauren Austin Melissa Newsletter Ri Ri
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