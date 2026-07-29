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Michael B. Jordan Drops First Trailer For The Thomas Crown Affair

Michael B. Jordan Drops Dapper Trailer For ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’

Michael B. Jordan co-signs the newest Black Panther cast and drops his first trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair. Watch the teaser inside.

Published on July 29, 2026
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The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA - Press Room
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Michael B. Jordan is having quite the week, from celebrating and co-signing the newest Black Panther and dropping his first trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair, which he produced, directed, and stars in. Read more and watch the trailer inside. 

Fresh off celebrating the next chapter of the Black Panther franchise, the Oscar-winning actor also reminds everyone that he’s got another major blockbuster on the way. Jordan officially unveiled the first trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair, a deliciously dapper new heist thriller that he not only stars in, but also directs and produces.

The trailer arrives just days after Marvel fans were sent into a frenzy when Ryan Coogler announced at San Diego Comic-Con that British actor David Jonsson will take over the Black Panther mantle as T’Challa II in Black Panther 3.

According to Entertainment Tonight, instead of keeping quiet about the casting, Jordan shared that he’s fully on board.

“I love it. It’s amazing. I can’t wait,” Jordan told the outlet when asked about Jonsson stepping into the iconic role. 

Jordan’s approval carries extra weight considering his history with the franchise. He starred opposite the late Chadwick Boseman as Erik Killmonger in 2018’s Black Panther before making a surprise return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While his villain may not be returning anytime soon, Jordan clearly has love for the expanding Wakandan family.

As fans continue processing Marvel’s latest casting news, Jordan is shifting the spotlight toward his own passion project.

Amazon MGM Studios officially released the first trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair, which arrives exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027.

According to Variety, Jordan wanted more than a traditional remake of the classic film.

“I didn’t want a reboot. I wanted a reimagination,” Jordan previously explained.

Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

He added that his version raises the emotional stakes while keeping the fashion, romance, and intrigue that made previous adaptations so memorable.

Jordan stars as billionaire art thief Thomas Crown opposite Adria Arjona — who plays the determined investigator tracking him down. Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as a powerful antagonist, while Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Pilou Asbæk round out an impressive ensemble. Amazon MGM Studios reports that Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste also composed the film’s original score. 

The trailer teases plenty of luxury, romance and globe-trotting action, but Jordan’s version comes with a modern twist. Rather than stealing priceless artwork for the thrill of it, his Thomas Crown appears determined to return valuable artifacts to their rightful owners. This adds a fresh layer of purpose to the iconic character.

Whether he’s passing the torch to the next generation of Wakandans or leading a major Hollywood production behind the camera, Michael B. Jordan continues to add new projects and roles to his extensive resume. Between Marvel’s future and The Thomas Crown Affair, 2027 is already shaping up to be another huge chapter in his career.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

RELATED: Block Spinnin’ & Sinnin’? #RHOA’s Drew Sidora Reveals Michael B. Jordan Is The Only Ex Who Could Still Do THIS

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Michael B. Jordan Drops Dapper Trailer For ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ was originally published on bossip.com

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Adria Arjona Alberto E. Rodriguez Amazon MGM Studios Black Panther Black Panther 3 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Chadwick Boseman Danai Gurira David Jonsson Drew Sidora Earl Gibson III Erik Killmonger Getty Jon Batiste Jonsson Jordan Kenneth Branagh Lily Gladstone Marvel Michael B. Jordan Oscar Pilou Asbæk Ryan Coogler San Diego Comic-Con T'Challa II The Thomas Crown The Thomas Crown Affair Thomas Crown Variety Wakandan

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