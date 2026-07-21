Subscribe
Close
Skin Care

10 Skincare Ingredients Black Women Should Use In Their 30s

10 Skincare Ingredients Black Women Should Be Using In Their 30s

As Black women enter their 30s, skincare begins to shift. Read on for 10 skincare ingredients to include in your new routine. 

Published on July 21, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Woman, water and wash face for skincare in bathroom, acne control and cleansing routine at mirror. African person, dermatology and soap in home for facial treatment, skin hydration and exfoliation
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

As Black women enter their 30s, skincare begins to shift. Read on for 10 skincare ingredients to include in your new routine. 

Your 30s are when your skincare routine starts working overtime. Fine lines may begin to appear, collagen production naturally slows down, and those post-breakout dark spots suddenly seem to linger longer than they did in your 20s. For Black women, that also means being intentional about protecting melanin-rich skin while treating concerns like hyperpigmentation, dehydration, acne, and uneven texture.

According to Wigmore Medical, melanin-rich skin often has a thicker epidermis, fewer barrier-supporting ceramides, and a greater tendency to develop post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation after irritation. Meanwhile, Black dermatologists who spoke with Allure overwhelmingly emphasized routines that prioritize hydration, antioxidant protection, collagen support, and daily sun protection.

Scroll for 10 ingredients worth adding to your 30-year-old skincare routine. 

10 Skincare Ingredients Black Women Should Add In Their 30s

1. Niacinamide

This multitasking form of vitamin B3 remains one of the best ingredients for Black skin. It helps fade dark spots, regulate excess oil, calm inflammation, and strengthen the skin barrier.

2. Retinoids

Whether you choose retinol or a prescription-strength retinoid, vitamin A derivatives encourage cell turnover, stimulate collagen production, smooth fine lines, and improve acne over time. Many dermatologists recommend using them at night.

3. Hyaluronic Acid

Hydration is essential at every age. Hyaluronic acid attracts water into the skin, helping combat dryness while leaving skin looking plump, healthy, and radiant.

4. Vitamin C

An antioxidant serum can brighten stubborn discoloration while defending the skin against pollution, UV damage, and free radicals that contribute to premature aging.

5. Ceramides

Healthy skin starts with a healthy barrier. Ceramides replenish the lipids naturally found in skin, helping lock in moisture and reduce irritation.

6. Azelaic Acid

Few ingredients work as hard as azelaic acid. It targets acne-causing bacteria, reduces redness, and helps fade post-acne marks without being overly harsh.

7. Broad Spectrum SPF 30 or Higher

Melanin is not sunscreen. Daily SPF remains one of the most effective anti-aging products available, helping prevent hyperpigmentation, collagen loss, and skin cancer.

8. Peptides

Peptides support collagen production and improve skin firmness, making them an excellent addition once you enter your 30s.

9. Salicylic Acid

If clogged pores or hormonal breakouts are still part of your reality, this beta-hydroxy acid penetrates oil to keep pores clear while reducing inflammation.

10. Aloe Vera

Sensitive or irritated skin can benefit from aloe vera’s soothing and hydrating properties, making it a great ingredient to pair with stronger actives like retinoids or exfoliating acids.

The biggest takeaway is that skincare in your 30s is less about chasing every viral product and more about consistency. A simple routine built around hydration, protection, collagen support, and gentle brightening ingredients can help keep melanin-rich skin healthy, glowing, and resilient for years to come.

What are your go-to skincare products in your 30s? Comment your favorites below.

RELATED: Black Women Put That Ish On For Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Residency

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

black women skincare

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Three women in formal attire smiling at the camera: a woman with long brown hair, a woman in a white suit, and a woman in a yellow dress with a diamond necklace.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Pauletta Pearson Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson & More Prettily Pose For Pics After Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Honorary Membership

Bossip
Two people, a bearded man and a woman in a headscarf, standing together on a beach.

Gods, Monsters & BEGGARS! Blockbuster Behemoth ‘The Odyssey’ Conquers Box Office With Massive Global Debut, Sparks Hilarious Tweets, Memes, Videos & More

Bossip
A portrait photograph of a woman with dark skin and curly hair styled in a bun, wearing a black shirt and looking directly at the camera.

'I Did What I Had To Do' — Black Woman Charged With Murder After Allegedly Finding 20-Year-Old Man Hiding Under Her 15-Year-Old Daughter's Bed

MadameNoire
A collage of four headshot images of women with diverse hairstyles and expressions, including a woman with a floral dress, a woman in a green coat, a woman in a white dress, and a woman with short dark hair.

Cropped Crowns — 51 Iconic Short Hairstyles That Black Celebrity Women Made Legendary

MadameNoire
Trending
Three women in glamorous outfits: a woman in a black jacket, a woman in an orange ruffled dress, and a woman with long blonde hair.
9 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Baddies We’re Watching: The Black Girl Streamers Taking Over Streamer University

Comments
A collage of four red carpet photos showing celebrities in formal attire at the TIME100 Sports event, including a woman in a floral dress, a couple in coordinating pink and white outfits, and a couple in black formal wear.
5 Items
Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara, Savannah James And More Bring Championship Style To TIME100 Sports Gala

Comments
Black women fashion and style at the Jay-Z Yankee Stadium residency. Kiki Ayers, Kelly Augustine, Chrysty Gaither
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Black Women Put That Ish On For Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Residency

Comments
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

Comments
2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome - Day 3
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

‘HB’ Exclusive: Sherri Shepherd Keeps Switching Things Up—And She Is Far From Finished

Comments

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close