B2K’s New Single ‘Mileage’ Is A Certified R&B Joint

Source: B2K / Courtesy of Brand

After teasing their new single on Verzuz, B2K finally dropped ‘Mileage’ and it’s a certified R&B banger. And ‘Mileage’ is already #1 on Apple Music if you think I’m being biased. The new single comes on the heels of their sold-out ‘Boys 4 Life’ tour proving their brand is stronger than ever.

Produced by Ethos and co-written by Ant Clemons, ‘Mileage’ marks B2K’s music maturation. All of the members are fathers with families and the music is reflecting it as it is a departure from their more teeny-bopper songs. Omarion kicks off the song but it is refreshing to hear member J-Boog let his voice shine. And Fizz comes through with the raps.

Produced by Ethos and co-written by Ant Clemons, ‘Mileage’ marks B2K’s music maturation. All of the members are fathers with families and the music is reflecting it as it is a departure from their more teeny-bopper songs. Omarion kicks off the song but it is refreshing to hear member J-Boog let his voice shine. And Fizz comes through with the raps.

Produced by Ethos and co-written by Ant Clemons, ‘Mileage’ marks B2K’s music maturation. All of the members are fathers with families and the music is reflecting it as it is a departure from their more teeny-bopper songs. Omarion kicks off the song but it is refreshing to hear member J-Boog let his voice shine. And Fizz comes through with the raps.

Produced by Ethos and co-written by Ant Clemons, ‘Mileage’ marks B2K’s music maturation. All of the members are fathers with families and the music is reflecting it as it is a departure from their more teeny-bopper songs. Omarion kicks off the song but it is refreshing to hear member J-Boog let his voice shine. And Fizz comes through with the raps.