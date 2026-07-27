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A BTS Look At 'Children of Blood And Bone' Is Here

Welcome To Orïsha! BTS Visuals From ‘Children of Blood And Bone’ Are Here

Go behind the scenes of the highly-anticipated film 'Children of Blood and Bone' directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Published on July 27, 2026
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  • Adaptation directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, with a star-studded cast including Idris Elba and Viola Davis.
  • Author Tomi Adeyemi praised for building a thrilling world, addressing lack of Black representation in traditional fantasy stories.
  • Adaptation process complicated, with Adeyemi distancing herself due to disputes, but fans eagerly await the 2027 release.
Two people in elaborate tribal costumes stand in a desert landscape with a pink lake in the background.
Source: LEPHATSE MOTSHANA / PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA COURTESY OF © 2026 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Children of Blood and Bone is bringing the world of Orïsha to the big screen. Paramount Pictures released the first images of the star-studded cast in the adventurous adaptation from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, last week, and now we got more scenes footage from the highly anticipated film.

Idris Elba, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Thuso Mbedu, and Lashana Lynch fill the screen with regal energy. Academy Award-nominee Cynthia Erivo and Academy Award-Winners Viola Davis and Regina King join them.

The actors appear draped in vibrant color, gleaming armor, and bold face paint. 

The film is based on the first title in the fantasy trilogy by Nigerian author Tomi Adeyemi. It was a #BookTok favorite after its 2018 release. It proved readers could make room for young Black people in fantasy lands. They put it on the New York Times bestseller list. 

This adaptation is not coming from an amateaur. Prince-Bythewood directed The Woman King and the iconic Love & Basketball. She co-wrote the screenplay with Adeymi. “I feel like I’m being mentored just through watching her work,” Adeymi told PEOPLE about working with the entertainment veteran in 2024. “She rolls up her sleeves and does the work. It’s incredible to work with someone at that caliber.”

A woman in a blue t-shirt stands with her arms crossed in a room filled with film equipment, including cameras and lighting gear.
Source: LEPHATSE MOTSHANA / PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA COURTESY OF © 2026 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Adeymi Steeped ‘Children of Blood And Bone’ In Tradition

Critics adored it as well. They praised the detail that Adeyemi used to build a thrilling world full of magic. 

Children of Blood and Bone takes place in a mystical world. It follows the story of a young woman fighting to restore a sacred magic in her homeland after it was stolen by force. She works with her brother and another sibling duo to reclaim their enchanting heritage. 

Orïsha represents divine entities in the Yoruba religion. Many types of art have referenced the Orïshas, including Beyoncé’s Lemonade

It sits in a growing canon of Black YA titles like LaDarrion Williams’ 2024 Blood at the Root and Ayana Gray’s 2021 Beast of Prey. Many consider Adeyemi a pioneer in that space. 

Four individuals in elaborate, colorful costumes and headdresses seated on a throne-like stage with a large ornate mirror behind them.
Source: LEPHATSE MOTSHANA / PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA COURTESY OF © 2026 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Commercial Fantasy Flicks Haven’t Always Centered Blackness 

Other fantasy series, like the Harry Potter franchise or Percy Jackson and the Olympians, have not always centered African traditions. Greek Mythology and Eurocentric myths are often wove into tales of magic. Authors reinforce the role of certain ideals as superior to others by focusing on them.

Related: The Cast Of ‘Strung’ Talk Capitalism, Greed And Art Imitating Life In The Psychological Thriller

Some refuse to welcome Young Black kids them because of the many pages that don’t include them. They target them when cosplaying characters.

Adeyemi spoke with The Guardian about her inspiration for writing and rewriting the story until it was right in 2018. “I had a lot of different reasons for writing the book but at its core was the desire to write for black teenage girls growing up reading books they were absent from. That was my experience as a child. Children of Blood and Bone is a chance to address that. To say you are seen,” she said. 

The Adaptation Has Been Slightly Complicated 

Readers always have feedback when it comes to adaptations. Authors can find them lacking as well. 

The authors of Breakfast at Tiffany’s and American Psycho famously rebuked their adaptations.

Adeymi explained that she will not be promoting the adaptation on her social media due to disputes with some of the people involved. She posted several screenshots of a conversation with a contact in her phone labeled Amandla Stenberg to her TikTok. 

The post did not discourage those attached to the characters from seeing the highly anticipated film. 

“I do not mind anyone going to watch the film. i wrote this for us. i fought for us. i’m just laying down my sword and officially separating my name because i can’t keep being hurt and attacked behind the scenes,”  Adeymi wrote in the comments. 

Viewers will get to see the adaptation for themselves next year. Children of Blood and Bone will hit theaters on January 15, 2027. Get a first look at the stars below! 

A group of people, including two women in colorful traditional African attire, stand in a dimly lit room. One woman holds a staff.
Source: LEPHATSE MOTSHANA / PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA COURTESY OF © 2026 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
A person wearing face paint and holding a staff in a dimly lit setting.
Source: LEPHATSE MOTSHANA / PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA COURTESY OF © 2026 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Two people in colorful traditional African attire standing in a lush forest setting.
Source: LEPHATSE MOTSHANA / PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA
Three people in traditional African attire standing in a river, one holding a staff.
Source: LEPHATSE MOTSHANA / PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA COURTESY OF © 2026 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
A young woman with long braided hair sits in a dimly lit room, wearing a patterned dress and jewelry. The image has a warm, cinematic tone.
Source: LEPHATSE MOTSHANA / PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA
A group of colorfully dressed people, including a woman with long white hair and a flower crown, dancing and celebrating in an outdoor setting.
Source: LEPHATSE MOTSHANA / PHOTO CREDIT LEPHATSE MOTSHANA COURTESY OF © 2026 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Related Tags

Academy Award Adeyemi Adeymi Adeymi Steeped Amandla Stenberg American Psycho Ayana Gray Beast of Prey Beyoncé Blood and Bone Blood at the Root Breakfast at Tiffany’s Children of Blood and Bone Cynthia Erivo Damson Idris LaDarrion Williams’ Lashana Lynch LEPHATSE LEPHATSE MOTSHANA Newsletter Paramount Pictures Percy Jackson Prince-Bythewood Regina King The Guardian Thuso Mbedu Tomi Adeyemi Viola Davis
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