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Teyana Taylor’s Balenciaga Hair Was Longer Than Her Résumé

Teyana Taylor’s Paris Fashion Week Balenciaga Hair Is Longer Than Her Résumé

The Rose from Harlem arrived at Paris Haute Couture Week with inches longer than her resume.

Published on July 8, 2026

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Chanel - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027
Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

We never question Teyana Taylor. Her jaw-dropping appearance at Balenciaga’s 55th Couture show in Paris is exactly why. The recent Golden Globe winner completely ate up the front row. As viral arrival videos flood our feeds, we are officially obsessed.

Teyana Taylor Is Slaying Paris Haute Couture Week

Teyana has been tearing up Paris from show to show. Since the fashion festivities kicked off, the high-fashion looks have been coming in hot. Teyana is leading the pack. Earlier in the week, she turned heads at Chanel and Ashi Studio. Her style versatility is completely unmatched.

Chanel - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027
Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

But Teyana’s latest look for Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2026/2027 Couture collection completely shut it down. The Rose from Harlem did not come to play.

Stepping into the outdoor show, Teyana served pure drama in an army-green satin slip dress layered over matching, relaxed-fit cargo pants. The dress was slinky and sexy, slimming Tey’s fit body perfectly. And the pants were a funky addition to her monochromatic look with a relaxed fit and gathered ankle design.

 With this look, streetwear and high fashion collided in the best way. 

At Balenciaga: Teyana Taylor’s Inches Are Longer Than Her Resume

And while her look was a moment – showing that she can literally look good in anything – it was her hair that made the ultimate fashion statement. Her fit was nasty – but her hair was nastier.

. Teyana rocked a vibrant, carrot-red buss-down straight lace front with a sharp, deep side part. The hair gave premium bundles, glistening in the Parisian sun as she glided to her front-row seat right next to Anna Wintour.  

And the inches? They were longer than her own resume and CVS receipts combined. 

Rocking hair down to her knees, Teyana is a baddie and knows it. As the couture shows wrap up, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for her next move. 

For now, we’re just trying to catch our breath.

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