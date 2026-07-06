Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

The Fashion At Michael Rubin’s White Party Did Not Disappoint

From Jay-Z and Alicia Keys to Cardi B and Teyana Taylor, Black stars turned Michael Rubin’s annual White Party into one of the summer’s biggest style moments.

Published on July 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel All-White 4th Of July Party In The Hamptons
Source: Michael Rubin / Instagram: @michaelrubin

There are very few invitations in entertainment that carry as much weight as Michael Rubin’s annual White Party. Every summer, the Fanatics CEO transforms his impressive Hamptons estate into one of the most exclusive gatherings of the season, where athletes, musicians, actors, business moguls, and fashion insiders all show up in one color: white. And this year, Black excellence once again took center stage and indeed ate.

The guest list was the who’s who of culture. Jay-Z arrived alongside Alicia Keys, who later treated partygoers to a memorable performance that included “Empire State of Mind.” Cardi B was also among the night’s performers, while Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg kept the energy high throughout the celebration. Lala Anthony, Ciara, Jordyn Woods, and more dynamic Black stars were all a sight for sore eyes as they paraded around in their white regalia.

Black Celebs Steal the Show at Michael Rubin’s White Party

The celebrity sightings didn’t stop there. Fashion favorite Teyana Taylor made an appearance, joined by DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kevin Durant, among many others. Whether they came to chill, celebrate the holiday weekend, or simply enjoy one of the year’s most coveted parties, the Black stars in attendance ensured the culture was well represented.

Of course, an all-white dress code is only as good as the people rocking it, and this crowd understood the assignment. From backless frocks and frilly silhouettes to sparkling embellishments and designer accessories, some of our favorite celebrities proved that wearing one color doesn’t have to mean playing it safe. Jump in below to take a look at the Black celebrities who delivered the most unforgettable fashion moments from Michael Rubin’s 2026 White Party.

1. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor effortlessly stole the spotlight in a SAMI MIRÓ draped, backless white halter gown that hugged every curve. She elevated the minimalist look with platinum-blonde hair and an intricate gold vine-inspired headpiece.

2. Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara leaned into flirty summer style in a white mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and flowy skirt. She paired the playful silhouette with strappy heels, oversized sunglasses, layered jewelry, and waist-length blonde hair, while Russell Wilson complemented her swag in a sharp white double-breasted suit and sneakers.

3. Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods was stunning in a textured white Minna halter gown featuring strategic cutouts and soft draping at the waist. She completed the elegant look with a curly updo. Her man, Karl-Anthony Towns, kept things classic in crisp white button-down and tailored trousers.

4. La La Anthony

La La Anthony skipped the traditional dress and opted for a head-turning moment in high-waisted white trousers paired with a sheer nude top dripping in bling and pearl embellishments.

Related Tags

Adrian Edwards cardi b Ciara DJ Khaled Fanatics Hamptons Ice Spice Kevin Durant Lala Anthony Lil Wayne Michael Rubin Newsletter Odell Beckham Jr. teyana taylor Travis Scott White Party
More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

A Tribute To America On The National Mall In D.C. Celebrates America's 250th

Alabaster Audacity: White Supremacists & Confederate Flags Swarm D.C. For 250th Independence Day, Trump Supporters Shelter In NMAAHC

Bossip
Two portraits: a man in a black leather jacket with a crown-shaped accessory, and a woman in a brown sequined halter top with long dark hair.

Orange Theory: Vic Mensa Calls Megan Thee Stallion A 'Barometer Test' For How People Treat Black Women

Bossip
A smiling young woman with braided hair wearing a purple top.

A 19-Year-Old Black Woman Died After An Elederly Driver Crashed Into Her Job — So When Does 'My Foot Slipped' Stop Being An Excuse?

MadameNoire
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals

Lizzo's 50-Pound Weight Gain Revelation Exposes The Biggest Lie We've Been Told About Veganism [Op-Ed]

MadameNoire
Trending
20 Items
Pop Culture  |  Maui Bigelow

21 Black Beauties From The ’90s Who’ve Been Fine Forever

African woman, natural hair and spray in studio for texture, haircare and cosmetics. Red lipstick, beauty and afro girl on gray background with shine, moisture mist and healthy growth product
9 Items
Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

8 OG Hair Products The Natural Hair Community Is Going Back To

Wimbledon 2026 - Day One - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Naomi Osaka’s Wedding Dress-Inspired Wimbledon Look Is Stunning

2026 BET Awards - Show
30 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

30 Times Teyana Taylor’s Fashion Gave Us Both Androgynous And Hollywood Glamour

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
12 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Women Over 40 Stole The Show At The 2026 BET Awards

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close