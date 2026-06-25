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Missy Elliott Attends Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Show

Missy Elliot Looks ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ At The 2027 Louis Vuitton Menswear Show

The hip hop icon does not pop out at fashion shows often, so when she does, we pay attention.

Published on June 24, 2026

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Missy Elliot Looks 'Supa Dupa Fly' At The 2027 Louis Vuitton Menswear Show Louis Vuitton - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027
Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Missy Elliott does not go to many fashion shows. So when we saw her at the recent Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show in Paris on June 23, we knew the show was going to be a moment.

Now don’t get us wrong – the hip-hop icon is known for bold fashion choices.

Missy’s classic music videos are still being studied for how they connect style, sound, and culture.

She slays the stage every time she steps on it, and her fits fuse futuristic fashion, cultural representation, and fantasy all in one. Missy is a true trendsetter. So we know Missy knows what she’s doing when it comes to style.

But seeing her at a fashion show is rare – and we loved every moment of it.

“I’m excited to see what Pharrell’s been cooking up,” Missy told Vogue.

“It means everything,” Missy said. “That’s my brother right there. We have come up together, so seeing him take it to another level and become the creative director at Louis Vuitton, that’s historic.”

Missy Elliott’s Louis Vuitton Look Was Supa Dupa Fly

For the show, Missy wore a gray plaid blazer with matching pants. The suit was slightly oversized, but tailored perfectly for the “Supa Dupa Fly” rapper.

She paired the look with an embroidered denim Speedy bag and a tall brown woven hat.

Underneath her hat was straight glamour. We are talking deep eye shadow, peach shimmer, matching blush, and nude lips. And according to Vogue, her makeup was Louis Vuitton, too. She rocked LV lipstick, liner, and eyeshadow.

Her hair cascaded under the hat in a tight ponytail with light brown and black waves. Her accessories included large silver hoops, her diamond nose ring, and a diamond necklace.

Missy Elliott Shows Up For Louis Vuitton & Pharrell In Paris

Missy Elliot Looks 'Supa Dupa Fly' At The 2027 Louis Vuitton Menswear Show Four fashion models wearing stylish outfits on a desert landscape, including a navy blue coat, green jacket, brown puffer coat, and light gray suit.
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Missy also shared that wearing his collection was about more than fashion. It was about “celebrating Black excellence, creativity, and family.”

Pharrell’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection was classic Pharrell — creative, musical, and a little alternative quirky. The runway had a surfer-inspired theme, with beach references, waves, live orchestra sounds, and a custom soundtrack.

Pharrell presented 78 looks during the star-studded show. Other celebrities in attendance included Coco Jones, Future, June Ambrose, Tyriq Withers, Skepta, Quavo, Lil Baby, and YoungBoy.

Watch the show here.

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