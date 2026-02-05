Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

June Ambrose Drops New Sporty Shoe Capsule With Naturalizer

The New June Ambrose Shoe Drop Is Already Turning Heads

A sporty twist on heels and hybrid footwear courtesy of one of our fav celebrity stylists.

Published on February 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 03, 2026
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

June Ambrose is bringing her signature fashion fantasy to footwear. This time, comfort and sport are leading the conversation.

The celebrity stylist and creative director has teamed up with Naturalizer to launch STYLE-LETICS, a sport-inspired shoe capsule designed for women who move all day. The message behind the collection is clear. Fashion should feel as good as it looks. As June explains to press, “Comfort isn’t a bonus anymore. It’s the starting line. Once that’s non-negotiable, you’re free to design something bold.”

June Ambrose Is Redefining Comfort and Style – And We Are Obsessed

The first drop introduces two standout styles that blur sporty and dressy. The Nova-Shaft is a sandal-boot hybrid with a convertible shaft and sleek reptile textures. It feels equal parts street style and runway. The shoe style is perfect with mini skirts and mini dresses. The silhouette lets the leather shaft shine while showing off your legs and a flirty hemline. It would also look strong with leather high-waisted paperbag shorts.

The Zyra is a lace-up pump inspired by athletic sneakers. It features cushioning and supportive construction. Think pointed-toe heels with laces wrapping the ankle. The sock styling feels straight out of a fashion editorial. The pump pairs perfectly with tennis skirts, funky denim, and oversized balloon pants. They add an extra cool factor and can easily be dressed up or down.

June calls the concept “the new choreography of fashion.” She explains, “Every day is a sport. Every schedule is a sprint. I wanted to create a language where style flexes with us, not against us.”

Fans quickly filled her Instagram comments once the shoes dropped. One follower wrote, “I’m so excited!! I placed my order and can’t wait to style them.” Others chimed in with “BRILLIANT per usual!!!” and “Yesssss, brb going shopping.”

June even tested the shoes herself. She shared a video running on a treadmill in heels to show they can keep up. Prices range from $295–$350. The collection includes inclusive sizing and wide widths. More styles arrive in March, including sneakers and additional hybrids.

June Ambrose has always pushed fashion to feel bigger, bolder, and more expressive. Her hats, her prints, her details. This collection brings that same energy to shoes. And judging by the early reactions, this drop is only the beginning of what could become a major moment in footwear.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fashion june ambrose most recent Newsletter style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

affectionate african american couple kissing in bedroom

Cosmic Climax — The Steamiest Valentine’s Day Sex Positions For Every Zodiac Sign

MadameNoire

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Red Carpet Ready, Vol. 9

MadameNoire
Michael asset

And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

Bossip
Miss Quad x King

It's A Wrap: 'Married To Medicine's' Miss Quad Confirms Split From King After Salesman Sassily Says THIS About Their Breakup

Bossip
Trending
The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals
11 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

From WNBA Court To Playmate Glam: Check Out Kysre Gondrezick’s Sexiest Photos

Peacock's "Days Of Our Lives" 60th Anniversary Celebration
Beauty  |  Keyaira Boone

How The Deep Plane Facelift Is Revolutionizing The Plastic Surgery Game

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
28:06
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Kristy Sarah Pops Out At The Grammys Amid Divorce Headlines

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
28:06
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 Grammy Moments For The Culture You Need To See

Olandria Carthen Paris Fashion Week
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Olandria Carthen Owned Paris Fashion Week With Unforgettable Style

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close