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Serena And Venus Williams Reunite For Wimbledon 2026

The Sister-Sister Act We Didn’t Know We Needed: Serena & Venus Williams Are Heading Back To Wimbledon

The iconic sisters will compete in doubles at Wimbledon 2026 after receiving a wild card entry.

Published on June 16, 2026

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  • The Williams sisters are making a grand return to Wimbledon doubles, cementing their status as tennis royalty.
  • Serena's comeback and Venus' continued influence showcase their unwavering impact on the sport and beyond.
  • The sisters' trailblazing careers and personal journeys have inspired generations, transcending tennis with their resilience and Black excellence.
Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships - Day Eight
Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The sister-sister act we didn’t know we needed is here.

Serena and Venus Williams are taking the court together again.

The iconic duo has secured a wild card entry into Wimbledon 2026 and will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles tournament later this month.

Wimbledon marked the moment with a stunning image of the sisters walking hand in hand across the grass courts in crisp white tennis looks. The simple caption read: “Welcome Back.”

Pause for reaction.

Venus & Serena: Tennis Royalty Returns

Serena returned to competitive tennis last week for the first time in four years. She teamed up with Victoria Mboko and won their opening match before Mboko was forced to withdraw because of a knee injury.

The tennis legend isn’t slowing down.

Serena is also scheduled to compete in this week’s Berlin Open alongside Karolina Muchova before heading to Wimbledon.

Before last week’s return, Serena had not played competitive tennis since the 2022 U.S. Open. Since stepping away from the game, she has been open about focusing on family life and raising her daughters, Olympia and Adira.

Meanwhile, Venus has continued to compete on her own terms. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion has remained connected to the sport while continuing to expand her influence far beyond.

Seeing them together this month is iconic. It just hits different.

Serena & Venus: More Than Champions

Together, Serena and Venus have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including six Wimbledon championships. Their first Wimbledon doubles title came in 2000. Their most recent came in 2016.

For more than two decades, the sisters have represented Black excellence, discipline, confidence, resilience, and bombshell beauty. They changed the face of tennis. They inspired a generation of athletes. They showed young Black girls – and continue to show – what was/is possible when talent meets determination.

Serena has spent recent years building businesses, investing in entrepreneurs, and sharing glimpses of motherhood with her millions of followers. Whether she’s talking about family, fashion, or entrepreneurship, she continues to shape conversations far beyond sports.

Venus has done the same.

The tennis icon has built a successful career in fashion, wellness, and design while continuing to advocate for health and women’s empowerment. She also recently celebrated a new chapter in her personal life with her marriage, giving fans another reason to cheer her on.

There is no one quite like Serena and Venus Williams.

The trailblazers remain two of the most recognizable faces in sports. More importantly, they remain two women who continue to make the culture proud.

Now they’re headed back to Wimbledon together.

And we’ll be rooting for them.

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