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Megan Thee Stallion On 'Baywatch'? We Love To See It

Megan Thee Stallion On The ‘Baywatch’ Reboot? We Love To See It

Thee Hot Girl Coach is headed to the beach.

Published on June 7, 2026

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Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is giving all the hot girls on the beach a run for their money with a cameo in the upcoming Baywatch reboot. The Houston rapper was spotted recently filming scenes near Long Beach, California.

Of course, she looked TF good.

Photos from the set show Megan jogging across the sand in a patterned orange bikini from her Walmart swim collection. The look featured a triangle bikini top, matching bottoms, and an orange crochet wrap skirt accented with shell details. She paired the beach-ready ensemble with voluminous chestnut-brown curls, glowing skin, glossy lips, and stacked bangles.

Her fit oozed beach slay – the Houston way.

Megan also confirmed her appearance on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from set. And of course the hotties jumped in her comment section. One fan wrote, “There has never been a more beautiful woman actually.” Another commented, “The outfit matches her skin 😩😩. She is so gorgeous.”

Megan Thee Stallion Joining Baywatch Just Makes Sense

Per The Hollywood Reporter, production on the 12-episode reboot has been underway since March. The new Baywatch episodes premiere in January 2027. While the complete cast details are yet to be released, the series stars a new generation of lifeguards and, reportedly, familiar faces from the original franchise.

The queen of the hotties stepping into a franchise known for producing some of television’s most iconic beach babes and It Girls feels like a perfect match.

Long before social media gave us Hot Girl Summer, Baywatch iconic hot girls like Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, and one of the most famous Black women Baywatch hotties, Traci Bingham. Now Megan is bringing her own version of hot girl energy to the shoreline.

Not only is it Hot Girl season, but it is shaping up to be Megan’s season. Over the last year alone, she wrapped up a Moulin Rouge Broadway appearance, launched her tequila brand Chicas Divertidas, debuted a second Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection with Walmart, and partnered with NYX Professional Makeup on its first body oil.

Sis is not playing, and we are here for it.

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