The Best Summer Skincare Routine For Black Women: 4 Tips That Will Leave You Glowing

Swap heavy creams for lightweight, hydrating formulas to combat humidity.

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Hot girl summer starts with healthy skin, and for Black women, that means keeping your glow protected while preventing the dark spots and uneven tone that can show up after long days in the sun. While melanin-rich skin offers some natural protection, summer heat, humidity, and UV exposure can still trigger hyperpigmentation, excess oil production, and skin irritation. The secret to maintaining that radiant, lit-from-within glow? A simple routine focused on hydration, brightening, and serious sun protection. So, what’s the best skincare routine for Black women in the summer? Here’s what to do, according to experts.

1. Use a gentle cleanser in the morning.

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Start your mornings with a gentle cleanse. During the summer, your skin doesn’t need anything overly harsh.

NYC-based board-certified dermatologist Rose Ingleton told Allure during an interview on March 31 that she starts her day simply by splashing water on her face. A mild cleanser can also help refresh your complexion without stripping away its natural moisture. Skip aggressive scrubs and rough exfoliators, which can create irritation and increase the likelihood of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

2. Use a Vitamin C serum to fight dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

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Next, reach for a vitamin C or antioxidant serum. Think of this step as your skin’s daily bodyguard. Antioxidants help fight environmental stressors, brighten dull skin, and support the fading of existing dark spots. Ingredients like THD Ascorbate, a stable form of vitamin C, are especially effective for melanin-rich skin because they help improve overall radiance without causing unnecessary irritation.

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Ingleton told Allure that her go-to product is Future Bright Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum from her brand, Rose Ingleton MD.

“An antioxidant serum followed by an SPF each morning can ward off free radicals and prevent damage from the sun, especially the invisible kind present even on cloudy days,” she explained.

3. Hydrate your skin with lightweight products.

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As temperatures rise, it’s also time to swap out heavy winter creams for lightweight hydration. Gel moisturizers and water-based formulas provide plenty of moisture without feeling greasy or clogging pores. Look for hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, which helps attract and retain water, leaving skin plump, smooth, and refreshed even during the most humid days. At night, she uses a gentle brightening cleanser to remove the day’s makeup and dirt.

Caroline Opene, medical director of the UCLA Health Skin of Color Clinic, echoed a similar sentiment during an interview with AARP in 2025.

Before washing her face at night, the skincare expert shared that she uses CeraVe Hydrating Micellar Water to wipe off sunscreen, makeup and oil.

“A few nights a week, I use an alpha-hydroxy acid … toner for gentle exfoliation,” Opene further explained. “The rest of the nights, I’ll apply my prescription-strength retinoid tazarotene,” a light cream primarily used to treat acne, that keeps “breakouts at bay and reduces dark spots and has added anti-aging benefits.”

4. Use sunscreen.

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The real MVP of any summer skincare routine, however, is sunscreen. If you’re serious about protecting your glow, preventing hyperpigmentation, and slowing signs of premature aging, daily SPF is non-negotiable. Tiffany Clay, a board-certified dermatologist from Atlanta, told Allure that her personal favorites are Senté’s Invisible Shield Full Physical and the Glytone Hydra Lipid UV Mineral Sunscreen.

“They don’t leave a white cast on my skin, which I love,” she said.

Thankfully, today’s sunscreens are far more inclusive than ever. Invisible formulas leave no chalky residue and blend seamlessly into deeper skin tones, while newer mineral options feature warm tints that eliminate the dreaded white cast many Black women have struggled with for years.

Ultimately, the best summer skincare routine for Black women doesn’t have to be complicated. Cleanse gently, brighten strategically, hydrate consistently, and never leave home without SPF. Follow those simple steps, and you’ll spend less time worrying about dark spots and more time enjoying everything the summer season has to offer. Because the goal isn’t just surviving the summer heat, it’s glowing through it.

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