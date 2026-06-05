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On June 3, a host of celebrities gathered at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles for the world premiere of Scary Movie, turning the red carpet into a star-studded celebration and a spooky good time.

Leading the festivities were the film’s stars, writers, and producers, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, who were joined by co-stars Anthony Anderson and Anna Faris. Several notable guests also came out to support the highly anticipated comedy-horror flick, including Lizzo, Carmen Electra, Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean, and South African model Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, to name a few.

“It was like watching your child become a crackhead. It was just like, ‘But you got to let them—they got to go get that crack. They going to learn,’” he recalled. “They going to learn sooner or later but until they do, tack down the TVs. I’m still here. We going to be here when they’re ready to come home, but tack down the TV.” But we let it go. It wasn’t like when it came out, we didn’t even see the movie. Matter of fact, when I did part six, we didn’t look at part three, four, and five.”

Despite the past frustrations, the brothers ultimately chose to revisit the franchise, a decision deeply influenced by their late father, Howell Wayans, who passed away in 2023. According to Marlon, returning to work together was one of his father’s final wishes.

“My father told me before he passed, ‘You and your brothers should work together again,'” he called. “I looked at my dad on that hospital bed and I said, ‘Alright, for you…I promise.'”

The actor added:

“I think this movie is special, I think my dad saw the world needs to laugh again…and the world needs to come together in a theater, and just go and have a good time…I just hope that this helps brings back comedy.”

On the red carpet, Marlon joked that his father and mother, Elvira—who passed away in 2020—would probably “hate” the new movie, which is a good thing.

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“Every time my parents hated the movie, it was a huge hit. Whenever they liked the movie, the movie bombed—the bad ones do well,” he chuckled.

More from the Scary Movie red carpet on the flip!