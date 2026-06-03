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Megan Thee Stallion Just Declared That Hot Girl Summer Is Back

Megan’s latest Instagram posts are giving yacht days, club nights, tequila shots, and Hot Girl Summer. Ahh!

Published on June 3, 2026

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Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Attention Hotties: Hot Girl Summer is officially back, and it’s because Megan Thee Stallion says so.

The Houston rapper has been all over our timelines giving bawdy, bars, and bold, in-your-face social media energy. From Miami yacht clips to club pics and bikini shots with the girls, Megan is outside — and she wants everybody to know it.

Over the past few days, Megan has dropped several clips and photos showing her living it up in Miami, promoting her Chicas Divertidas tequila. It’s time to get ready – Megan says so.

Megan’s Miami Looks Are Giving Bawdy

Megan’s posts follow a lit weekend where several celebs were in Miami. One of them, the multi-hyphenate star hosted a hotter-than-hot swimsuit runway and spent time out and about.

In one pic, Megan and her friends are seen on a yacht enjoying the sun, swimsuits, and shots. In another, the “HISS” rapper poses in a black-and-white string bikini (from her line), slick, wet-look hair, and oversized bangles. She also shared a club-ready moment in a black sheer catsuit, a sleek high bun, and hoops while making it rain.

Not stopping there, Megan also dropped a white mini dress – bright green lace front moment. We’re talking a plunging white look with neon green hair swept across her face, grills, glam, and the kind of playful edge only she can pull off.

Chicas Divertidas visuals added to the flex. Pink bottles, yacht shots, Kiki trays, and bikini moments were everywhere. Meg knew exactly what she was doing – part liquor promo, part message sent.

Fans Are Already Clocking The Hot Girl Summer Energy

And the Hotties are ready.

Fans immediately connected Meg’s post to recent breakup headlines involving Klay Thompson. One wrote, “Meg, thank you for giving them permission to be their true selves this summer.” A second added, “Torched mansions and cars all summer — figuratively — wifey ain’t here!”

Even Cardi B joined the fun, commenting, “Let me drive the boat.”

Whether it is a message or just Megan being Megan, one thing is clear: she is back in full force. So yes, if anyone needed confirmation, here it is: Megan Thee Stallion is outside, and the season belongs to the Hotties.

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