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Kerry Washington & Chase Infiniti Stun At The Gothams

Kerry Washington & Chase Infiniti’s Big Curls Are Definitely Going On Our Summer Hair Mood Board

The Scandal star and Louis Vuitton ambassador accepted major honors at The Gothams while giving the girls a beauty moment worth saving.

Published on June 2, 2026

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The 2026 Gotham Television Awards - Winner's Room
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Kerry Washington and Chase Infiniti had a major beauty moment we’re still talking about from The Gotham Television Awards on June 1.

The two leading ladies arrived to accept awards for their contributions to the industry, but before we even got to the trophies, the curls had our attention. We’re talking big, bold, fierce, lioness-like curls creating a halo.

On both women, the style was naturally gorgeous and impossible to miss.

We Are Adding Kerry Washington And Chase Infiniti’s Big Beautiful Curls To Our Pinterest Mood Board

The look gave volume, beauty, and red carpet glamour. Kerry and Chase both wore their curls full and soft. Kerry wore a middle part, while Chase gave us a sultry look with a flip-over side part. Both paired the curly tresses with standout gowns that made the entire beauty moment flawless.

And while they already had folks gagging from their looks alone, Kerry and Chase also took home statues.

3rd Annual Gotham Television Awards
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Chase nabbed Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series for her role in The Testaments. The rising actress and Louis Vuitton ambassador looked fresh and gorgeous in a custom pink Louis Vuitton look with Mejuri jewelry.

Her dress featured a soft pink silhouette and a sweeping train, bringing major movement to the carpet. She added a dramatic feathered duster that gave the look texture and volume. The pink-on-pink styling felt romantic, playful, and right on time for a star stepping deeper into her moment.

Kerry also brought style and presence with her melanin on glow.

The Scandal star received the Spotlight Tribute at The Gothams, and she looked stunning in a sleek gold dress that shimmered beautifully against her skin. The gown hugged her frame and gave the red carpet a clean, grown, and elegant moment.

Kerry finished the look with big, beautiful curls and soft glam, giving her an overall Dreamgirl glamour moment. Her hair added shape and softness to the look without taking away from the dress.

Kerry Washington & Chase Infiniti’s Big Curls Are Definitely Going On Our Summer Hair Mood Board 3rd Annual Gotham Television Awards
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Both Chase and Kerry looked like they could be members of a new-school Dreamgirls lineup, for real. The curls, the gowns, the glow, and the awards all screamed Diana and Effie.

These it girls clearly won — with their style, hair, beauty moments, and honors.

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