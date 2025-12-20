Chase Infiniti is having a real moment, and her newest partnership with Louis Vuitton proves it. The breakout star joins a growing list of celebrities repping the brand, highlighting her rising influence across both fashion and entertainment.

“Becoming a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton feels like the beginning of a truly meaningful journey,” Chase told press. “I’m deeply grateful to be part of a legacy of craftsmanship and style.”

According to the house, Chase brings excitement. Women’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière shared, “I have watched Chase’s debut with genuine delight. I find her totally captivating in the roles she plays. Beyond her remarkable talent, she radiates an authenticity that is truly unforgettable.”

Chase Infiniti Fashion: A Louis Vuitton Red-Carpet Moment That Turned Heads

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

At the fifth annual Academy Gala in Los Angeles on October 18, Chase stepped onto the red carpet in a striking Louis Vuitton gown that was breathtaking. She wore a garment-dyed green silk taffeta bustier dress, structured through the bodice and softened by overstitched pleats that flowed into a sweeping skirt.

The strapless silhouette highlighted her frame without feeling heavy, while the textured fabric added depth and movement. The muted green shade felt rich and unexpected.

Chase kept the styling clean, letting the gown do the work. The fit was precise, the proportions were sharp, and the overall effect felt grown, confident, and very red-carpet ready.

Style Gallery: 8 Looks That Prove Chase Infiniti Is A Fashion Girl

What makes Chase’s fashion run so exciting is her range. Sis is a true fashion gworl.

One night, she leans into body-skimming silhouettes that highlight her petite frame and curves. Next, she’s floating across the carpet in sculptural looks that play with volume, texture, and shape.

She isn’t afraid of a bustier moment or a plunging neckline. She also loves drama, whether that shows up through exaggerated skirts, balloon sleeves, or wide-leg trousers.

While Louis Vuitton may be her newest fashion home, Chase’s red-carpet history includes many designers and aesthetics. Below are some of our favorite looks signifying Chase’s fashion era.

1. Feminine & Floral Source:Getty At a Women in Entertainment TheWrap event, Chase leaned into a softer side with a floral corset mini featuring sheer, billowy sleeves. The structured bodice balanced the volume, while knee-high boots and big hair kept the look fashion-forward and fun. 2. Is That Velvet? Source:Getty In a sleek velvet black gown with bold side cutouts, Chase showed off her curves while keeping the look refined. Long sleeves and clean lines balanced the skin-baring silhouette, making it feel elevated and grown. Yes, Sis! 3. Ruched To Perfection Source:Getty Chase Infiniti attended the Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment Gala on December 03 in a draped black gown with soft ruching and a fluid skirt. The asymmetrical neckline added edge, while the silhouette hugged her frame without feeling heavy. Worn with big, brushed-out curls, the look felt polished and confident. 4. It’s Giving Gingham! Source:Getty Actress Chase Infiniti attended the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents “One Battle After The Other” event in Los Angeles giving us a different lewk. Chase gave gingham a cool-girl upgrade. The blue button-front dress layered over a fitted long-sleeve top felt vintage-inspired but current. Her ensemble was charming, unexpected, and effortlessly stylish. 5. Orange You Loving This Dress? Source:Getty Chase turned heads with the Golden Globes nominee party in a floor-length orange gown that proved color can be the main character. The sleeveless silhouette and fitted waist showed off her frame, while the simplicity kept it chic and striking. and the color against her melanin skin was everything! 6. Chase Plays With Perplum & Proportion Source:Getty For the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, Chase played with structure in a steel-blue metallic peplum suit. The deep V neckline brought drama, while the exaggerated peplum and wide-leg pants gave the look movement. It was tailored, bold, and modern. 7. We Love A Denim Jumpsuit. Source:Getty Chase Infiniti attended the Gersh 2025 Emmy Party in West Hollywood giving us all the carefree Black girl vibes. With her hair in a high bun, skin on glow, and her style on 100, she looked fabulous. Her denim jumpsuit was relaxed, yet polished and so on trend. , i 8. No Notes, Chase, Just Volume! Source:Getty Chase played with proportion again in this gorgeous white dress worn to the 16th Governors Awards. The strapless top fit her like a glove, and her bottom gave layers, drama, and glamour. Adding chic braids to this look was chef’s kiss. No, notes, Chase!