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Megan Thee Stallion Brought The Heat To Miami Swim Week

Megan Thee Stallion Brought The Heat To Miami Swim Week With A Runway Full Of Hot Girl Energy

The rapper, entrepreneur, and certified Hot Girl Coach celebrated the latest chapter of her swimwear empire with a size-inclusive runway show that turned Miami into her personal catwalk.

Published on May 29, 2026

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Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is still out here doing big things and looking fabulous while doing them. The H-town hottie showed up at PARAISO Miami Swim Week and set the runway ablaze with some fire swimsuits from her latest collection, oozing all the “Hot Girl” summer energy.

The Grammy-winning rapper returned to Miami Swim Week to showcase the second collection from her growing Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand, proving that her influence goes far beyond music. The runway presentation featured a colorful lineup of bikinis, monokinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups designed to celebrate confidence, curves, and individuality. The collection also expanded to include menswear and even pet pieces (Hot Dog Summer), further cementing Megan’s vision of an inclusive Hot Girl Summer for everyone.  

Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The show was an energy-filled celebration that embodied everything fans have come to expect from Megan: bold colors, unapologetic confidence, and all the fun. Models of varying sizes and backgrounds strutted down the catwalk in bright green, blue, pink, and shell-inspired prints while dancing, smiling, and embracing the carefree spirit of summer.

Megan Thee Stallion owns Miami Fashion Week with Latest Swimwear Collection

Megan saved one of the biggest moments for herself. Closing out the show, the “Lover Girl” rapper hit the runway in a striking seashell-inspired monokini featuring dramatic, side cutouts and a swirling graphic print. In true stallion fashion, she pranced her way down the catwalk as the crowd showered her with cheers and actual flowers.  

Megan’s Miami Swim Week takeover comes during a year of personal transition for the star. In recent months, the multi-hyphenate ended her relationship with NBA player Klay Thompson after accusing him of infidelity. While neither has publicly shared many details, Megan’s latest runway appearance acted as a reminder that she’s continuing to focus on herself, her business ventures, and the growing empire she’s building apart from music (boy bye!).

Let’s go, Meg!!

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Getty Grammy Klay Thompson Megan The Stallion Megan Thee Stallion Miami Fashion Week Miami Swim Week NBA Newsletter PARAISO Miami Swim Week Stallion

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