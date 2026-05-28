Pretty And Flushed: The 8 Best Blushes For Black Women

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Celebrity makeup artist Painted by Esther, aka Ngozi “Esther” Edeme and beloved beauty brand Juvia’s Place have found themselves at the center of online debate.

In case you missed it, Patrick Ta is facing criticism over his new “Transition Blurring Blush Duo.” Last week, the makeup artist shared a video demonstrating how to use the product alongside the brand’s liquid blushes. Immediately, netizens pointed out that the “technique” and “verbiage” used by Patrick mirror Painted by Esther’s signature style. That said, it’s a technique she’s been executing on clients — from Naomi Campbell to Olandria Carthen — for years. Check the portfolio!

MUST READ: Fans Advocate For Ngozi Edeme After Beauty Brand Trademarks Her Signature Blush Technique

The comparisons didn’t stop there. Beauty lovers also noticed that the “Transition Blush” Patrick Ta just launched looks eerily similar to Juvia’s Place Blushed Duo, a product from the Black woman-owned brand that debuted back in 2021. Many online also argued that Patrick’s palette lacks the pigment of the OG product while retailing for $20 more. Naturally, conversations around originality, creativity, and appropriation intensified.

Many of the Black beauty girls quickly rallied behind Esther and Juvia’s Place. Esther also joined the conversation herself, calling out the uneven playing field Black creatives often face in beauty while giving Juvia’s Place a deserved nod as a go-to brand for richly pigmented blushes that complement deep skin tones.

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With that in mind, it’s only right that we highlight brands made for us, by us. Whether your makeup bag is calling for a blush refresh or you’re interested in supporting more Black-owned beauty brands, we’ve got you covered. Here are eight of the best blushes for Black women, all guaranteed to add depth, dimension, and radiance to your canvas. May your flush stay vibrant!

Happy shopping, beauties!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.