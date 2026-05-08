Subscribe
Close
Beauty

The Juvia's Place Beauty Confessional Was A Main Attraction

The Juvia’s Place Beauty Confessional Was A Main Attraction At Our Women To Know Breakfast

HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire celebrated our Women To Know cover stars Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens and Ashunta Sheriff with a Juvia's Place sponsored breakfast that included a beauty confessional booth that was a main attraction.

Published on May 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Women To Know Breakfast
Source: Kreshonna Keane / Visuals By K Studios

Above the street inside the Edition Hotel is a green sanctuary in the heart of Times Square. Daylight peeks from the ceiling in between intertwined vines. The room is almost as beautiful as the Black women who’ve convened for a celebratory breakfast, sponsored by Juvia’s Place, in honor of our annual Women To Know: Founding Mothers cover. Our cover stars, Danessa Myricks, Janell Stephens, and Ashunta Sheriff arrive to accept their flowers in a carefully curated room of beauty editors, industry insiders and influencers.

Women To Know Breakfast
Source: Kreshonna Keane / Visuals By K Studios

While lunch flowed, family style, and drinks poured over custom Women To Know ice cubes, guests flocked to the textured green confessional booth with the golden Juvia’s Place moniker. It became a main attraction during the event for guests to step inside and share responses to thoughtful beauty questions.

Women To Know cover beauty Danessa Myricks beamed with joy stepping into the spotlighted booth. “I certainly feel the most beautiful when I’m in service of someone else. I think it’s no better feeling when you can add value to someone’s life, make them feel good about themselves, celebrate someone,” she shared.

Syreta Oglesby, celebrity PR rep, revealed getting ready, to her, means, “You have to always remember you are the main character in your own life. It’s your ascending and it’s also your attitude when you wake up in the morning. Make sure you settle in for the day so you have an amazing day because it also radiates from the inside out.”

Thank you again to our sponsor Juvia’s Place. The activation was produced by @iamrenaebluitt. Booth by @clicknitphotobooth

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

@clicknitphotobooth @iamrenaebluitt Ashunta Sheriff Danessa Myricks Janell Stephens Juvia's Place juviasplace2026 K Studios Kreshonna Keane Newsletter Syreta Oglesby Times Square

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton

Kutely Koupled Up: Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Depart From Date Night Holding Hands For The First Time

Bossip
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard's Women In Music

MadameNoire
Shantel Jackson x Shoe Gummi

#MelaninMagicMaker Moves: Shantel Jackson Turns A Footwear Fix Into A 'Shoe Gummi' Comfort Collective, Launches Founder-Focused Series

Bossip
Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann

After Weeks Of Silence, Influencer Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé Makes A Statement

MadameNoire
Trending
9 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Absolutely Not: There Will Be No Dionne Warwick Slander Allowed—Period

"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

HB On The Scene + Everything You Need To Know About The 2026 Met Gala

7 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

See What Everyday Beauty Products Were Behind Some Of Our Favorite Viral Met Gala Looks

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 16, 2026
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Teyana Taylor’s ‘Dirty Rose’ Is the Only Pre-Met Gala Party That Matters

11 Items
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Get The Look: These Celebs Brought The Drama To The 2026 Met Gala With Hair And Glam

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close