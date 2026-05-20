Fans noticed Boyega and Heckard wearing matching wedding bands during public appearances.

Heckard posted a photo with a large ring on her finger, sparking marriage speculation.

The couple has kept their relationship private, rarely discussing it publicly.

Source: John Boyega and Tae Heckard

John Boyega may officially be off the market after fans on social media spotted what they believe is a major clue about his under-the-radar romance with Tae Heckard.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that the pair secretly tied the knot after quietly dating for the last two years. Speculation recently exploded after fans noticed both stars have been wearing matching wedding bands during public appearances.

Heckard posted a photo dump this week, which featured a huge, hard-to-miss rock on her ring finger! A ton of the comments on the post were centered around the fact that fans just couldn’t keep their eyes off of the accessory, congratulating the star on her presumed wedding.

Some users also pointed out that Boyega and Heckard only follow each other on Instagram, which just added more fuel to the rumors.

According to reports from ItsOnSite, one fan even claimed they recently met the Star Wars actor at a signing event where he supposedly revealed that he had “just gotten married.” While neither Boyega nor Heckard has publicly confirmed any wedding news, fans are fully convinced there’s more going on behind the scenes.

The unlikely couple first sparked romance rumors last year after reportedly being spotted together at Disneyland. Sources at the time claimed the two were intentionally keeping their relationship low-key and private, which they’ve continued to do ever since.

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Boyega, 34, rose to international fame playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and has since become one of Britain’s biggest actors thanks to projects like Attack the Block, The Woman King, and They Cloned Tyrone. The actor has famously kept his personal life extremely private over the years, rarely discussing relationships publicly.

As for Heckard, 48, she is no stranger to the spotlight herself. The actress and model is best known for appearing on BET’s The Game and in several popular music videos throughout the 2000s. She was previously linked to rapper Nelly and shares a child with former NBA player Brandon Jennings.

The reported 14-year age gap between Boyega and Heckard has also become a hot topic online, with fans debating the couple’s relationship across social media. Still, many supporters are loving the pairing and praising the duo for keeping things private in an era where celebrity relationships are constantly on display.

So far, neither star has addressed the marriage speculation. But, between the matching rings, the Instagram clues, and the alleged fan encounter, the internet seems convinced the couple already made it official.

Did John Boyega & Tae Heckard Secretly Tie The Knot? was originally published on bossip.com