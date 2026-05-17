All The Reasons Why We’re Obsessed – And Inspired – By BruceGlen’s Newest Fashion Drop

BruceGlen's mini suits blend polished tailoring and flirty styles for versatile, eye-catching looks.

The collection's title reflects the designers' personal journey, infusing the designs with a message of strength.

Inclusive sizing and a mix of bold colors, prints, and silhouettes make this collection accessible and expressive.

Source: Courtesy of BruceGlen / Courtesy of BruceGlen

BruceGlen knows how to make clothes that feel like joy.

The brand, led by twins Bruce and Glen, has always brought color, print, and personality to the fashion conversation. If you are new to them, think expressive pieces that photograph beautifully, move well, and make getting dressed feel a little more fun.

Their newest tailored collection, “I Don’t Look Like What I’ve Been Through,” keeps that same spirit while introducing structured sets, cropped tops, mini skirts, tall boots, and plenty of print mixing.

The pieces play with retro-inspired tailoring, bold color blocking, checkerboard prints, plaid, and strong shapes. For those fashion lovers who love to clear a room as soon as you walk in, keep scrolling because this collection is for you.

BruceGlen Makes The Mini Suit Feel Fresh, Powerful, & Sexy

Mini suits are the standout silhouettes of this drop. The tailoring feels polished. The miniskirts add a little flirtiness. And, the prints make the pieces memorable and a little retro.

An example is a rich plaid fit in deep red, green, yellow, and black. Bruce and Glen paired a double-breasted blazer with a matching mini skirt. The blazer has exaggerated shoulders and cinches at the waist; the skirt is fitted, showing off legs and body.

Source: Courtesy of BruceGlen / Courtesy of BruceGlen

A black-and-white checkerboard set is another strong moment. The blazer is tailored with wide lapels and a matching mini skirt, giving the look a graphic, fashion-forward feel.

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

HB caught up with the designers to talk about their newest collection, and Bruce and Glen say the mini suit pushed their creativity this season.

“The mini suit really feels like the star of this collection because it represents a new level of freedom for us creatively,” the designers shared. “We’ve always wanted to do the blazer and mini skirt set—it feels powerful, feminine, tailored, and joyful all at once.”

These are the kinds of looks you can wear to so many events. From a fashion event or birthday dinner to brunch with the girls, these looks are go-tos.

But the collection does not stop at blazer sets.

Source: Courtesy of BruceGlen / Courtesy of BruceGlen

Burce and Glen also introduced a sporty, cropped pink-and-blue rugby-style top with clear 3-D disc details. Pair it with a miniskirt, shorts, or high-waisted jeans for an instant street-style moment.

BruceGlen’s New Collection Has A Message

The drop’s title, “I Don’t Look Like What I’ve Been Through,” is what makes the collection feel even more personal. Earlier this year, BruceGlen went through a major business transition that forced the designers to pause, reset, and rethink what came next. That experience helped shape the collection’s name and mood.

“That phrase became our testimony—it speaks to restoration, strength, and choosing joy even after hard seasons,” they told us. “We wanted the collection to feel like that declaration.”

That message lands because so many of us know what it means to keep showing up after a hard season. Sometimes the outfit is part of that return.

The fashion girls who get it, get it. Getting dressed can remind you who you are.

BruceGlen’s newest collection offers inclusive sizing, with tops and blazers ranging from XS to 4x, and bottoms up to size 50 waist. Pieces starting at $250. See more here.