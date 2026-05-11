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Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spotted Mother’s Day Weekend

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spotted Together During Mother’s Day Weekend

The rapper's Mother’s Day weekend appearance alongside Stefon Diggs and is family has everyone talking.

Published on May 11, 2026

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Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Spotted Together During Mother’s Day Weekend AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Source: Justin Edmonds / Getty

Mother’s Day weekend brought soft moments, family time, luxury gifts, and one thing many fans did not expect: Cardi B and Stefon Diggs pictured together again.

The rapper was spotted in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, attending “A Moment For Mom.”

Cardi B Steps Out For Stefon Diggs’ Mother’s Day Weekend Celebration

Hosted through Diggs’ foundation alongside his mother, Stephanie, the event focused on wellness. celebrating mothers with yoga, facials, massages, specialty drinks, permanent jewelry, and more. The celebration included a rooftop moment where Cardi B was spotted alongside Stefon, and of course, social media lit up with reactions.

The two posed together throughout the event.  The pictures quickly went viral.

Cardi looked gorgeous in a fitted chocolate-brown knit two-piece set with cutout detailing across the chest and waist. The sleeveless look hugged every curve while matching arm sleeves added even more drama. She paired the outfit with sleek, bone-straight black hair and open-toe heels. Stefon kept things casual in a light pink hoodie, distressed denim shorts, Timberland boots, and a black cap.

The appearance comes after months of rumors surrounding the couple’s relationship status and online chatter about a possible split. Neither Cardi nor Stefon publicly confirmed a breakup, making this latest appearance even more interesting to fans.

Cardi’s Chanel Gift For Stefon Diggs’ Mom Has Fans Talking

Pictures and video from the weekend show that Cardi is a welcome staple in the Digs family. In addition to pictures with Stefon, she was seen laughing with his mother and posing with family members.

And the love didn’t stop there. Following the event, Stefon’s mother took to social media with a special gift video unboxing. Cardi B reportedly bought Stephanie a new Chanel bag in gray suede and black leather for Mother’s Day.

With the luxury gift, swirling relationship rumors, and Mother’s Day appearance, Cardi B is doing what she does best. She’s turning heads, giving people something to talk about, and looking good, all the while celebrating everything we love about family and motherhood.

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