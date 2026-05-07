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Joe McCann Breaks Silence on Ashlee Jenae's death

Ashlee Jenae’s Fiancé Joe McCann Breaks Silence, Family Excludes Him From Funeral

Joe McCann breaks his silence on Ashlee Jenae's tragic death, sharing his emotions while avoiding social media scrutiny.

Published on May 7, 2026

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  • Fiancé McCann expresses grief but avoids scrutiny he's faced online
  • Family maintains Ashly's death is suspicious, pushing for investigation
  • McCann's passport confiscated, held for questioning in Tanzania
Ashlee Jenae
Source: Ashlee Jenae / Instagram

The most scrutinized and side-eyed man on social media has finally broken his silence.

BOSSIP has been dutifully covering the Ashlee Jenae (born Ashly Robinson) case since news first broke in April. Today, we have the update that many have been waiting for for quite some time. Ashlee’s fiancé Joe McCann is speaking publicly for the first time since her sudden and extremely suspicious death, offering his thoughts and emotions as questions in the case continue to mount.

His statement came via a lengthy post on X, and interestingly, McCann avoided any mention of the scrutiny he has faced online.

“There are no adequate words to describe the total devastation, emptiness, and shock I feel after losing my best friend, confidante and fiancé, Ashly Jenae Robinson. As a father myself, I am also heartbroken for Ashly’s parents, Yolanda Endres and Harry Robinson. Ashly’s death is an incomprehensible tragedy,” he wrote.

Ashlee Jenae Joe McCann
Source: Ashly Robinson / Instagram

He continued:

“Ashly was an angel who shined her light on everyone fortunate enough to be in her presence. There is no way to fill the unfillable void left by Ashly’s passing and no way to make sense of this unfathomable loss. All we can do is carry on Ashly’s legacy of helping other people and strive to live up to her virtues every single day. Ashly, I love you forever.”

In another notable update, TMZ is reporting that Joe McCann is not invited, nor did he attend, Ashlee Jenae’s funeral this week. This was to be expected as the family says that they have not spoken to McCann once since Robinson’s death. Furthermore, while authorities in Tanzania have not officially named him a suspect, they did confiscate his passport and held him in the country for extensive questioning. It is not clear whether or not he has been allowed to return to the States or if he is still in Tanzania.

While it does not serve as hard evidence against him, McCann’s absence has drawn attention amid continued tensions between him and Robinson’s family, who have publicly challenged earlier suggestions that her death may have been a suicide. They have maintained that the circumstances are suspicious and have continued to push for a more thorough investigation.

We’re sure that Joe McCann’s lawyers are advising him to say nothing of the hostile argument that he had with Ashlee prior to her death, which explains why his statement reads more as a sanitized eulogy than a defense of his innocence. That said, the public will not be satiated by McCann’s teary-eyed tweets. The circumstances surrounding Ashly Robinson’s death require unrelenting investigation and examination.

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Ashlee Jenae’s Fiancé Joe McCann Breaks Silence, Family Excludes Him From Funeral was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

Ashlee Ashlee Jenae Ashly Ashly Jenae Robinson Ashly Robinson Harry Robinson Instagram Joe McCann McCann Newsletter Robinson Tanzania Yolanda Endres

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