Subscribe
Close
HelloBuzz

Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Fan Reaction

The Hotties Are Standing Beside Her: Fans React To Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship News

Megan Thee Stallion said what she said, and now our timelines are lit.

Published on April 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Hotties Are Standing Beside Her: Fans React To Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson Relationship News ; Roberto Cavalli - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion said what she said, and now our timelines are lit. The raptress posted an emotional Instagram Story alluding to issues with her NBA boyfriend, Klay Thompson, and a difficult breakup. The Texas native also shared that she is “taking a break.”

Later, the “HISS” rapper dropped a statement, reportedly through a rep, saying, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”

Fans React To Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Breakup

Fans are not holding back.

One post making the rounds reads, “Klay Thompson really gave ‘golden retriever’ vibes, but a golden retriever is STILL a dog.” The comment quickly picked up traction, with thousands agreeing and adding their own takes.

Another user joked, “She needs to send them an invoice for that Thanksgiving dinner she cooked.” That moment stuck with fans, especially since Megan had shared how much she poured into the relationship, including time with his family.

And then there are the posts aimed directly at men watching all of this unfold. One reaction read, “Fellas, just focus on yourself this summer they not gon let this go fam.”

Others brought up famous exes, including Coco Jones, with social media users saying Klay has “fumbled several women.”

Megan Thee Stallion Is Moving On – And Fans Stand With Her

Megan has since moved on with her social media posts. Her next Instagram Story promoted a party featuring her tequila. Because the Hotties know Megan loves hard, but she also stays in her bag.

Fans also noted that Megan still appeared on the Broadway stage in Moulin Rouge despite the relationship drama. According to The Neighborhood Talk, sis killed the performance but was visibly emotional.

“Working during a heartbreak is so hard,” one fan wrote under reports of Megan’s Broadway appearance. “She has a right to feel this way. She was invested in her relationship,” another commented.

Klay has yet to respond, but at this point, fan response is clear. The Hotties are standing beside Meg.

SEE ALSO

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Katseye's Manon Hiatus Raises Bigger Questions About Black Women In Girl Groups

MadameNoire
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Lover Girl Gone: Megan Thee Stallion Savagely Outs 'Cheating' Klay Thompson, Says Sinister Splash Brother Was 'Unsure He Could Be Monogamous'

Bossip
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris - Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Red Carpet

Lori Harvey Says She'll Have 'So Much Fun Suing' Over 'False Narratives' Amid Damson Idris Split Speculation

Bossip
2026 TIME 100 Gala

6 Reasons Olympic Track And Field Star Junelle Bromfield’s Style Dominates Far Past The Finish Line

MadameNoire
Trending
Tina Knowles Celebrates Her New Kurt Geiger Collection In A Perfectly Pink Sergio Hudson Suit
8 Items
Style  |  Lauren E. Williams

Pretty In Pink: See What Guests Wore To Celebrate Mothers With Tina Knowles And Kurt Geiger

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025
Most Recent  |  Lauren E. Williams

Megan Thee Stallion Is Over It, Calls Out (Ex) Boyfriend Klay Thompson

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE
6 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara Shut Down ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ NYC Premiere Wearing Black Designer Romeo Hunte

Young African American woman enjoys sunny day outdoors, taking a cheerful selfie in the city and flashing a peace sign, wearing orange shirt and red sunglasses
18 Items
Entertainment  |  Keyaira Boone

18 Spring Events Worth Popping Outside For

Ashlee Jenae
News  |  Shamika Sanders

Update: Ashly Robinson’s Body Has Been Successfully Returned To The US

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close