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Teyana Taylor Pays Homage To Janet Jackson

Teyana Taylor Pays Homage To Janet Jackson By Recreating One Of Her Most Iconic Looks

Teyana Taylor is putting herself in Janet Jackson's shoes, paying tribute to the legendary singer by posing in one of her legendary looks.

Published on April 21, 2026

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  • Teyana Taylor recreates Janet Jackson's 'If' look from the 1993-1995 Janet World Tour.
  • Teyana's fandom of Janet dates back to the late 90s, inspiring her to become an artist.
  • Janet is impressed by Teyana's recreation and honors their growing friendship.
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Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Teyana Taylor is putting herself in Janet Jackson’s shoes, paying tribute to the singer by posing in one of her legendary looks.

The Grammy Award winner recreates one of Janet Jackson’s most iconic looks, exclusive to People’s World’s Most Beautiful issue. For the occasion, Taylor is wearing the military-inspired cream ensemble Jackson wore while performing “If” during her Janet World Tour from 1993 to 1995.

“Everybody who knows me, knows I don’t play about Janet,” Teyana told the mag while getting ready for her close-up. “I’m still, like, her number one fan.”

The actress and singer went on to explain that her fandom dates back to the late ’90s. When she was only about 9 years old, Taylor found the DVD of Jackson’s ultra-sexy 1998-1999 Velvet Rope Tour, which she admits she “had no business watching.”

“When I saw it, oh my God. I knew what I wanted to do when I got older,” she told People. “I knew that I wanted to be an artist.”

The “Rose In Harlem” singer has recreated Jackson’s iconic looks before, but for this shoot, she wanted to do something “different and unexpected.” The look was styled completely by Taylor herself, with Baba Jagne and Laurel DeWitt bringing the vision to life alongside makeup artist Yeika Glow and hairstylist Lateafa Alvaranga.

“Everyone knows I’m obsessed with Janet. I’ve already recreated so many of her iconic looks,” Taylor said, citing her past tributes at the VMAs and BMI Awards. “So I wanted to do something that’s a little different and unexpected.”

Janet and Teyana have formed a friendship, which is something Taylor has learned to manage without being too much of a fan.

“When I first retired from music (in December of 2020) she poured into me and gave me some really good advice,” Taylor says of Jackson. “She played a big part in why I came back. It’s kind of crazy because now she’s like my homegirl in real life. I call her Jan. She’s one of those beautiful spirits. But even though we’ve grown a close bond, I’m still a fan. I don’t take it for granted.”

In response to the iconic recreation, Janet shared her reaction, and it’s safe to say she was impressed.

“Wow, I just have to say wow, Tey. You did it—you captured it; you captured the energy, the mood,” she said in her video filmed for People. “If only I had looked that beautiful.”

Janet added: “I mean, the outfit—so gorgeous, honey, it’s absolutely stunning. And on top of that, I’m honored. I’m really honored, Tey. Thank you so much. I love it, absolutely love it.”

SEE ALSO

Teyana Taylor Pays Homage To Janet Jackson By Recreating One Of Her Most Iconic Looks was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

Baba Jagne BMI Awards Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Grammy Award Jackson Janet Janet World Tour Lateafa Alvaranga Laurel DeWitt Newsletter People’s World Rose In Harlem Taylor Teyana VMAs Yeika Glow

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