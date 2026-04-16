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Tahj Mowry Has The Internet In A Tizzy With This Thirst Trap

Tahj Mowry has been in the gym and he isn't afraid to show his followers his gains in a series of thirst trap photos on social media.

Published on April 16, 2026

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Source: Variety / Getty

Tahj Mowry had his female fans in a frenzy after he posted a thirst trap of him in hoochie daddy shorts. The brother of Tia and Tamera posted a photo of him following a hot and heavy gym workout with the simple caption, “Water break,” that really added to the allure. This isn’t the first time he shared his chisled pecs for social media. And he has clearly developed an audience because his comments section is flooded with desirable responses.

It’s clear the former ‘Smart Guy’ isn’t missing leg day with quads like that. Even Keke Palmer was in the comments, “U got everybody thirsty in the comments. How does it feel,” she wrote.

If you’re looking to try your chances with the handsome 90s star. In an 2021 interview with Glamour, he revealed he likes a confident woman. “Confident. God-fearing,” he said. “I’m a faith person. I haven’t dated in a long time, but I do want to meet my wife someday…obviously. [Laughs.] I think the main things are confidence; for her to have her own thing going as well. There’s something so sexy about a working woman. I think that’s fire.”

Mowry’s most recent role, according to PageSix, was in the 2025 thriller “Get Off My Lawn,” a film about a suburban couple who gets terrorized by a deranged teenager and his friends.”

In related family news, Tahj’s sister Tia recently popped out with a new man while Tamera joined and quickly exited Threads after being pressed about her husband and his political ties.

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