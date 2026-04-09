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Tia Mowry Spotted Sweetly Smooching Mystery MaYN

Tia Mowry Spotted Sweetly Smooching Mystery Man

Tia Mowry has the internet buzzing after being spotted sharing a sweet smooch with a mystery man three years after her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

Published on April 9, 2026

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Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Tia Mowry has the internet buzzing after being spotted sharing a sweet smooch with a mystery maYN three years after her divorce, and fans couldn’t be happier for their Sister, Sister.

On Thursday, April 9, TheShadeRoom shared a photo of Tia, 47, kissing an unidentified man who matched her in white athleisure and held her hand.

Naturally, the comments had lotssss to say, with some social media sleuths speculating about her new boo, from his age to where he might be from.

“Definitely look like a YN 😂. Alright now Tia 😏,” wrote one fan.

“A Flawda YN. Tia cuttin up nah. 😂, ” added another.

No further details about Tia’s new boo are available at this time.

The viral moment arrives just weeks after Mowry confirmed that she’s found love again.

“I’m in love,” she told Essence on the Black Women In Hollywood red carpet. “But that’s all I’m going to say. I’m keeping this close to my heart.”

While she declined to reveal her partner’s identity, Mowry made it clear that she’s excited for this new chapter.

“I’m very grateful,” she added. “I’m happy.”

MACRO 8th Annual Pre-Oscars Party
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

The reveal also marks a notable shift for the actress, who split from Cory Hardrict in 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in April 2023. The former couple shares two children, Cree, 14, and Cairo, 7.

In a separate interview with People magazine, Tia opened up about the intentional work that led her to this moment, describing a period of solitude and self-discovery.

“I’ve been in a place of solitude for a very long time,” she said. “I was really able to learn who I am, what it was that I wanted, and what it was that I needed. And I manifested this.”

It also comes after she posted a cheeky TikTok video in March where she dressed as the last person she kissed, who was apparently a man with locs who wears Timbalands.

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What do YOU think about Tia Mowry being spotted with her mystery maYN?

SEE ALSO

Tia Mowry Spotted Sweetly Smooching Mystery Man was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

Arturo Holmes Cory Hardrict Cree Mowry Newsletter People Phillip Faraone TheShadeRoom Tia

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