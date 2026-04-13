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Festival Fashion: Celebs Show Off Their Desert Style At Coachella

Celebrities descended upon Indio, California for the Coachella Festival bringing their versions of festival style to the desert.

Published on April 13, 2026

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The annual Coachella Festival kicked off this weekend bringing out top pop culture artists like Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Sexyy Red, Bia, Young Thug, The Clispe and celebrities like Teyana Taylor, Olandria, Karrueche and more. Coachella is about more than the performances, it’s about the fashion, nightlife and moments that shape memories. From glamping to brand compounds housing influencers, thousands descend upon the California desert to rave and frolic under the sun.

Who better than the Bama Barbie Olandria Carten to host Barbie’s first ever Coachella activation themed “You Can Be Any Barbie.”  A large pink mirrored box reflected in the desert for a unique experience for festival-goers and fans of the former “Love Island” star. Carthen looked picture perfect in pink as posed inside. When she wasn’t in Barbie mode, she was out in the field rocking her best western-inspired look.

Olandria Carthen

You can get Olandria’s Barbie look using these products:

COMPLEXION 

Impeccable Blurring Second-Skin Matte Foundation in 6WO ($49) 

Magic Touch Concealer ($32)

Loose Setting Powder in Vanilla ($38)

Smooth Blur Contour Stick in Core Shadow ($34)

Magic Touch Blush Trio in Pink ($38)

Shimmer Body Oil in Gold ($38)

BROWS & EYES 

Brow Freeze($26)

ArchiBrow Pencil in Dark Brown ($30)

Microstroke Brow Pen in Medium Brown ($28) 

Soft Glam II Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($32)

LIPS 

Lip Liner in Phantomline & Obscura ($22) 

Lip Gloss in Glass ($23)

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor turned heads at the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival in the Indio wearing a unique dress, ecclectic sunglasses and edgy jewels, including a silver ear cuff by LUV AJ Noemi Ear Cuff Set in Silver.

Kehlani

As a guest of NYX, Kehlani showed off her tattoos in a simple but stylish look at the Revolve party.

Here’s the products Kehlani used to achieve her Coachella look:

BROWS

EYELINER

BLUSH

LIP LINER

LIP GLOSS

Karrueche

Karrueche served us Western style in this straw cowboy hat, brown mesh top with slit and leather shorts.

Lizzo

Lizzo dubbed this year’s festival “hoechella” whens he popped out with her clappas out while showing off her 60-pound weight loss. When she wasn’t performing with Sexyy Red, she was turning up and having a good time.

Bia

Bia brought out the “Baddies” CEO Natalie Nunn and Zeus Network owner Lemuel Plummer during her performance turning Coachella into her own mini concert.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

9th Annual REVOLVE Festival Baddies Barbie Bia California desert Carthen Coachella Festival Indio Justin Bieber Karrueche Lemuel Plummer Lizzo Love Island Natalie Nunn Newsletter Olandria Olandria Carten Olandria Carthen Sexyy Red You Can Be Any Barbie Young Thug Zeus Network

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