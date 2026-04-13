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Lizzo, Her Flute, And Labubu Hit The Coachella Stage With Sexyy Red

Lizzo is back outside and showing off her 60-pound weight loss in a cute Coachella moment with Sexyy Red, a flute and Labubu.

Published on April 13, 2026

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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Lizzo has never been shy about showing off her curves and even with her latest weight loss, she’s still giving the girls all they can handle at Coachella this year.

The “About Damn Time” singer took to the friendly skies in chap leggings and see-through undies for a fun weekend at the annual music festival where she also joined rapper Sexxy Red onstage. Lizzo popped out with her favorite instrument in hand for a nice flute and toot moment to Sexxy’s track “Rackies”.

Lizzo opted for cutoff shorts and a corset top over a cute bra for her performance moment. She needed room to throw it and that she did with a life size labubu that was also onstage during Sexxy’s set.

Following her professional duties, she was seen lounging in one of the many brand activation tents wearing a bikini and hot pink coverup with a head full of blonde, soft curls. Yes, Queen!

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has brought her high energy and copious cakes to the Coachella stage. Back in 2022, she was a special guest during Harry Styles’ set where the two donned matching jackets and performed a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” She also joined in on his performance of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful,” much to the crowd’s delight.

According to her diehard fans, Lizzo’s music, vibe and showmanship was made for a Coachella set of her own. She’s proven that she can bring the crowds in on her sold-out tours and her performances are always a moment. Hopefully, she gets the chance to rock the desert on her own at some point.

For now, she seems to be focused on continuing to push the envelope for herself whether it’s through her size-inclusive Yitty line, her inspiring weight loss journey or her willingness to break out of musical boxes and try something new, Lizzo is bold and about her business.

The post Cake & Coachella: Lizzo Bares It All For Festival Pop Out, Joins Sexxy Red Onstage appeared first on Bossip.

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Lizzo, Her Flute, And Labubu Hit The Coachella Stage With Sexyy Red was originally published on bossip.com

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About Damn Time Gloria Gaynor I Will Survive Matt Winkelmeyer Newsletter One Direction Rackies Sexxy What Makes You Beautiful

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