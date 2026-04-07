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Angel Reese Is Heading To Atlanta - Everybody Is Talking About It

Angel Reese Is Heading To Atlanta And Everybody Is Talking About It

The now-former Chicago Sky star is taking her talents to the Peach City in surprise WNBA trade news.

Published on April 6, 2026

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Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals
Source: John Nacion / Getty

Angel Reese is Atlanta’s newest peach. Or should we say, “Barbie”?

The now-former Chicago Sky star is officially headed to the Atlanta Dream.  The trade news dropped on Monday, April 6, and has many excited for what’s next.

Angel Reese Joins The WNBA Atlanta Dream

Angel has already shown she is a force in the WNBA. She led the league in rebounding in 2025 and averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She plays with energy, confidence, and the kind of presence that keeps fans locked in.

But Angel has never been just about what happens on the court.

From her fire tunnel looks to her red carpet appearances and event style moments, she brings fashion, attitude, and personality every time she steps out. She’s a podcaster, a model, and a literal angel. (Thanks to Victoria’s Secret!)

Angel is part of a new class of WNBA players who continue to merge sports, entertainment, culture, and style in a way we love.

And for basketball baddies, Angel’s trade was a very big deal. The Dream acquired Angel in exchange for Atlanta’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2028. The team also received the right to swap second-round picks with Chicago in 2028.

That’s probably why this move is getting so much attention. Angel knows how to make people pay attention, whether they are watching for the game, the fashion, or both. Atlanta also feels like a natural next chapter for a star like her. The city already has its own strong mix of sports, style, music, and it girls and boys. 

The Bayou Barbie fits right into that energy.

Angel has been posting on social media, sharing selfies and giving fans a peek at this new era.

In a news release from the Dream, she said, “I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization. I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I’ve got to the Dream.”

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