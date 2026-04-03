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Cardi B And NYC Mayor Team Up To Push Accessible Childcare

Cardi B And NYC Mayor Team Up To Push Accessible Childcare Foward

Award-winning rapper Cardi B joins Mayor Zohran Mamdani to discuss and advocate for accessible childcare for working parents in New York City.

Published on April 3, 2026

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Cardi B continues to prove that advocacy looks good on her. The Bronx-born superstar recently teamed up with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to spotlight an issue deeply impacting working families: universal childcare for toddlers through the city’s “2-K” program.

During a recent visit with the mayor, Cardi was elated to meet the Ugandan native. The multi-hyphenate was in awe that the politician was so young while holding down a significant job. After they exchanged pleasantries, Mayor Mamdani got right down to business by asking the mother-of-four to share her thoughts about free childcare and why policies like “2-K” matter, especially for women navigating motherhood, careers, and financial stability at the same time. Cardi didn’t hesitate. Speaking from personal experience, she emphasized how accessible childcare can change a mother’s life trajectory. “Sometimes we women can’t really go forward because we don’t have anybody to help us take care of our kids,” she said.

Mayor Mamdani then revealed to Cardi that the city will deliver the universal “2-K” program in NYC this fall, with 2,000 seats available. The initiative aims to provide free early childhood education for two-year-olds, expanding opportunities for families who often fall into the gap between needing support and being unable to afford private care. For many parents, particularly mothers, childcare costs can rival rent, making programs like this less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

Cardi B Teams Up with NYC Mayor for Universal Childcare Program

The mayor asked Cardi to join the movement by judging a jingle contest for New Yorkers that will advertise the program. This collaboration feels especially fitting given both Cardi and the mayor’s connection to community-centered work. Mamdani, known for his grassroots approach to policy and focus on working-class New Yorkers, has positioned universal childcare as a cornerstone of economic equity. Cardi, meanwhile, has consistently used her platform to speak openly about politics, motherhood, and the realities facing women from neighborhoods like the Bronx, one that raised her.

Their partnership also follows Cardi’s recent return to the Bronx with her Haircare Beauty Bodega Bus, where she pulled up to connect directly with fans while celebrating beauty, entrepreneurship, and hometown pride. The moment embodied culture and community, much like this childcare campaign.

To submit your jingle, view the full guidelines here. If submitting on social media, tag #NYC2KJingle and @nycmayor.

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