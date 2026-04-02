Eboyné started Divine Influence PR with a vision and faith, growing it through late nights, risk-taking, and trusting God's timing.

Eboyné chooses clients who have a message, mission, and story worth sharing, amplifying voices making a real impact.

Eboyné's relationship with God has been the compass in her business decisions, leading her to pivot into entrepreneurial endeavors.

Source: Cameron Perry / Cameron Perry

For Black Women’s History Month, BOSSIP is spotlighting #MelaninMagicMakers who are leaving indelible marks in entertainment, entrepreneurship, and education, and a certain media maven with a divine influence is a perfect fit.

Eboyné M. Jackson is the PR powerhouse behind Divine Influence PR, a boutique agency dedicated to elevating talent and transforming clients into industry thought leaders. As Founder and CEO of the brand born in 2011, Eboyné’s carefully crafted impactful campaigns secured major media placements and built a reputation for results-driven storytelling for her impressive clientele that includes Ari Fletcher, Alicia Lyttle, and Sukihana.

More than a publicist, she’s also a professional pivoter who can reach audiences across fashion, beauty, and production with her brands Luxe on 7th and On Luxe Beauty.

As we continue highlighting sistas slaying in their respective fields this April, take a look at how this storytelling strategist is shaping narratives, building brands, and expanding her divine influence across platforms.

–Dani Canada

You’ve built Divine Influence PR from the ground up. Tell us about how you got started.

I started Divine Influence PR with a vision and a lot of faith. I knew I wanted to create a space where storytelling, strategy, and influence intersected, but I didn’t have a roadmap. I just have a passion for helping my clients shine. It took a lot of late nights, risk-taking, and trusting God’s timing to turn that vision into a reality. Every win and every challenge has been part of building something bigger than myself.

Source: Rari Filmz / Rari Filmz

Tell us about some of your clients and how you choose who you’re going to represent.

I work with Grammy-nominated artist Spice who’s the Queen of Dancehall, Sukihana, the Queen of AI, Alicia Lyttle, and so many more. I pray and ask God to lead and guide me on which clients to represent. I look for clients who are not just talented but who have a message, a mission, and a story worth sharing. From artists and influencers to entrepreneurs and brands, I look for people who are authentic and intentional. I want to amplify voices that are making a real impact, whether that’s through their faith, culture, creativity, or community.

After nearly two decades in PR, what’s one misconception people still have about what publicists actually do?

People think PR is just about getting your name in the headlines, but it’s so much more than that. It’s strategy, relationship-building, storytelling, and protecting your client’s brand at every turn. A lot of the work people don’t see; praying, planning, pitching, the late-night problem-solving, is what really makes it all happen.

Your journey into PR started with a leap of faith. How has your relationship with God guided your business decisions over the years?

Everything I do in business starts with prayer and seeking God’s guidance. My relationship with Him has been the compass in every decision, from who I take on as clients to how I scale my businesses. There have been moments where the path didn’t make sense logically, but I had faith, and God always showed me the way forward.

Tell us about ON LUXE BEAUTY and Luxe on 7th and how you pivoted into these entrepreneurial endeavors.

ON LUXE BEAUTY and Luxe on 7th are extensions of my passion for elevating experiences, whether that’s beauty or lifestyle. I saw gaps in the market for high-quality, luxury products that empower women to feel confident, and I knew I could bring my PR expertise into creating brands that resonate. The pivot was natural because it aligned with my vision of helping women feel seen, celebrated, and luxe.

As we continue celebrating Black Women’s History Month, which Black women have had the greatest influence on your journey?

I’ve been inspired by women like CeCe Winans, my pastors, my grandmother, and my mother; women who built empires with anointing, grace, resilience, and authenticity. But I’m equally inspired by the everyday women in my life; mentors, friends, and colleagues who have poured into me and reminded me that success is not just about what you achieve, but who you lift up along the way.

What do you love most about being a Black woman in business?

I love that I get to bring my full self—my faith, my creativity, my culture—to the table. Being a Black woman in business comes with challenges, but it also comes with unmatched resilience, perspective, and the ability to inspire others by simply showing up as your authentic self.

What impact do you hope your work has on the next generation of Black women?

I want the next generation of Black women to see that their dreams are valid, their voices matter, and their influence can change industries. I hope my work inspires them to lead with faith, love, to take risks, and never settle for anything less than what God has placed on their hearts. I want them to know that there’s space for them at every table, and if it doesn’t exist, they can build it with God by their side.

Keep Up with Eboyné Jackson of Divine Influence PR: @iameboyne @divineinfluencepr @luxeon7th @onluxebeauty

www.divineinfluencepr.net, www.onluxebeauty.com, www.luxeon7th.

The post #MelaninMagicMaker: Media Maven Eboyné M. Jackson Brings Her Divine Influence To Entertainment & Entrepreneurship [Exclusive] appeared first on Bossip.

Media Maven Eboyné M. Jackson Brings Her Divine Influence To Entertainment & Entrepreneurship was originally published on bossip.com