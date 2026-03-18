HerStory, Her Power: Terrica Lynn Smith Embodies The Power of Resilience, Reinvention, and Purpose

Terrica Lynn Smith's journey from homelessness to leading multi-million-dollar projects exemplifies faith, resilience, and intentional reinvention.

Smith believes power comes from owning one's truth, using influence to open doors for others, and defying doubters.

Smith aims to inspire women to build, lead, create wealth, break cycles, and leave a lasting legacy.

Source: Courtesy of Terrica Lynn Smith / Courtesy of Terrica Lynn Smith

In honor of Women’s History Month, our series “HerStory, Her Power” shines a light on the impactful ways Black women illuminate the world. This month, we are even more dedicated to showcasing Black women who are actively doing the work in all spheres.

Terrica Lynn Smith’s story is a compelling testament to the power of faith, resilience, and intentional reinvention. As a CEO, her journey from overcoming deeply personal barriers to building a life of profound impact serves as an unwavering beacon for women aspiring to build, lead, and leave a lasting legacy.

Smith is a nationally recognized real estate investor, developer, and mentor based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Today, she leads multi-million-dollar development projects, specializing in mixed-use, multifamily, and Opportunity Zone initiatives, with a portfolio exceeding $60 million. Her approach is rooted in execution, not theory.

A Story of Rising: Faith, Resilience, and Responsibility

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“My story is one of faith, resilience, reinvention, and purpose,” Smith states, encapsulating the core of her identity. She emphasizes that the woman she is today was shaped by walking through seasons that demanded growth beyond comfort, and deeper self-trust. In addition, those seasons required unwavering movement even when the path was obscured. Her defining moments were not just about personal achievement. But about understanding her “responsibility to rise, to heal, to build, and to make space for other women to do the same.”

This commitment was forged in fire. Smith faced immense personal barriers, including overcoming abuse, homelessness, and becoming a young mother. The most testing season, where she was “living under a bridge,” solidified her resolve. “What kept me going was my faith, my child, and the belief that my life could be bigger than my circumstances. I wanted more than survival. I wanted purpose, stability, and legacy,” she reflects. She was driven by the determination to break cycles and build a better future. Additionally, she viewed every push-through as a reminder that rising is possible from the hardest places.

Defining Moments and Unapologetic Power

For Smith, a defining moment came full circle when the White House invited her—an experience that powerfully affirmed that her past did not disqualify her. That moment, along with the symbolic act of placing her children’s names on street signs, highlighted the themes of transformation, purpose, and legacy that shape her life.

When asked what power means to her, Smith answers without hesitation: “Power, to me, means owning who I am without apology.”

The womanpreneur defines female power not as control, but as intention and truth—standing firmly in her truth and moving with purpose. She sees power in resilience: rising from hardship and finding the courage to keep building after setbacks. She also sees it in influence: using her voice and wisdom to open doors and create opportunities for others.

“I also see power in influence,” she explains. “Power matters most to me when I can share it—when it helps another woman see what is possible for her life, too.”

She feels most powerful in moments of defiance. “When everyone else says something can’t be done, and I decide to do it anyway.” That persistence fuels her drive, proving to herself and others that she is capable of more than the doubt in the room suggests. Her source of strength remains unwavering. “My power comes from my faith, my resilience, and my willingness to do what others are afraid to do.”

Source: Courtesy of Terrica Lynn Smith / Courtesy of Terrica Lynn Smith

Legacy, Community, and Lessons for the Next Generation

Smith’s vision extends far beyond her own achievements. She hopes her work shows other women that their past does not disqualify them. Their story can be a source of strength. Smith aims to inspire women to “build, lead, create wealth, break cycles, and leave a legacy.”

She draws deep inspiration from women of the past—Harriet Tubman, Sarah Rector, Madam C.J. Walker, and Oprah—each representing a necessary form of strength: courage, ownership, success built from struggle, and transforming pain into purpose.

“Community among women means connection, support. The kind of strength that reminds you that you do not have to carry everything alone.” For Smith, real community means choosing “collaboration over comparison and legacy over ego.”

The Lesson Every Woman Should Know Sooner: “One of the biggest lessons I have learned is to do the hard things first… And I have also learned that people pleasing is a trap.” She advises women to embrace discomfort for the sake of growth. Furthermore, she urges them to stop living for approval, which keeps them disconnected from their true purpose.

Women’s History Month and the Legacy of Possibility

For Smith, Women’s History Month represents legacy, power, and possibility. It is a time to honor the women who broke barriers and a reminder of her own responsibility to continue that work. “It reminds me that history is not only about the women we read about, it is also about the women who are showing up every day with courage, vision, and intention,” she says.

The legacy she hopes to leave for the next generation is one of courage, ownership, faith, and possibility. She wants women to see that they do not have to shrink or wait for permission.

Her message to the woman dreaming of following in her footsteps is direct and urgent. “Start before you feel ready. Do not wait for perfect timing, perfect confidence, or perfect conditions… What matters is that you stay faithful to what God called you to do. You do not need permission to walk in purpose. You need obedience, consistency, and the courage to believe that what is in you is there for a reason. In addition, keep building, keep learning, keep showing up, and when people say it cannot be done, let that be the moment you roll up your sleeves and say, watch me.”