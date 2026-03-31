Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Brandy Norwood Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

We Love To See It – Brandy Norwood Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The R&B icon was surrounded by celebrity friends like Issa Rae, Monica, Kehlani, and Babyface.

Published on March 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Brandy's music shaped the childhood of '80s babies, inspiring them to embrace their natural beauty.
  • Brandy's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a profound, full-circle moment, reflecting her enduring impact.
  • Brandy's busy schedule includes a memoir release and performance at the Essence Festival, showcasing her continued success.
We Love To See It – Brandy Norwood Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

For many of us ’80s babies who grew up “sitting up in our room” listening to Brandy Norwood, we’ve always known she was a star. She always has been.

Her tone and airy pitch are unmistakable. Brandy’s music will forever be the soundtrack of our childhood. Her braided styles and natural beauty continue to inspire us to embrace cornrows, micros, plaits, twists—and our crowns. And she will forever be our princess, the first Black Cinderella.

And while we’ve recognized her impact for years, now the world is catching up. She’s been a star—and now she has one to prove it. Brandy officially received the 2,389th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing her legacy at the iconic Los Angeles landmark.

Brandy Norwood Calls Her Star A ‘Full Circle’ Moment

“Seeing the stars on the Walk of Fame lit something in me. It made me believe. It made me affirm over my own life — I’m going to sing my way onto one of these stars. And I did,” Brandy told the crowd. “That is what makes this moment so profound for me, so full circle, so sacred. I am beyond grateful.”

Brandy received her star on Monday, March 30, surrounded by family and celebrity friends. Cameras caught her tour mate Monica, who looked stunning in all white as she arrived with her husband, Anthony Wilson. Issa Rae and Babyface – who played a key role in shaping Brandy’s sound – participated in the program. And we also saw Kehlani, Jenifer Lewis, and Tisha Campbell all smiles under the tent.

The “Talk About Our Love” singer looked so good for the flashy event. It was her moment, and her outfit reflected that with style and sophistication. She stepped out in high-waisted black pants with a subtle balloon detail, a charcoal-gray Maison Alaïa turtleneck, a YSL box bag, and classic black pumps.

The star arrives in the middle of a busy season. Tomorrow, March 31, marks the release of Brandy’s memoir Phases, and the singer will return to the stage alongside Monica for the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture.

Booked, busy, and blessed, Brandy is that girl and exactly who she says she is. She’s been grinding for years, building her name through her work ethic, style, and influence—and this new star proves it.

She also told the crowd, “A star on the Walk of Fame is a definition of legacy. It doesn’t just celebrate your success. It cements your story … [the star] is a symbol that says you didn’t just arrive—you endured. You didn’t just dream—you became.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Brandy Norwood Hollywood walk of fame most recent Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 06, 2024

Black And White And Red All Over: Jordyn Woods Stands Out In All-White Swimsuit During Beachside St Barts Bachelorette Party

Bossip
21 Savage and Latto

Papa Proof! Footage From Latto's 'Big Mama' Baby Shower Finally Confirms 21 Savage Coupledom

Bossip

‘I Did Not Read The Fine Print,’ Again?! — Chilli Denies MAGA Affiliation After Donations To Trump Campaign Revealed

MadameNoire
2026 Winter Olympics - Milan-Cortina

'Taste Of Gold' — Simone Biles Stays Winning, Opening New Restaurant In Houston

MadameNoire
Trending
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas
7 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

If You Know, You Know: Inside Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party After The Oscars

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Inside
15 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Sammy Approved

Bump Watch 2026: All The Celeb Moms-To-Be We’re Celebrating Right Now

29 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

The Sexiest Men Of The Year: A Gallery Celebrating Their Style & Black Excellence

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
Hair  |  Shamika Sanders

Cardi B Brings Out Lil’ Kim At MSG For Little Miss Drama Tour

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 03, 2025
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Angel Reese Covers Vogue Australia In Cornrows – And Looks TF Good

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close