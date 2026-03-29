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Simone Biles Is Still Winning – Now She Owns A Restaurant

With a new airport spot, the gold medalist adds restaurateur to her growing list of wins.

Published on March 28, 2026

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Simone Biles Is Still Winning - Now She Has A Restaurant
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Simone Biles is still winning. The Olympic gold medalist has just opened her first restaurant, and we love that for her.

The Olympic icon just opened Taste of Gold inside George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The moment was major.

“As a frequent traveler, I am thrilled to…create a place for people to relax and share meals during their travels through my hometown airport,” Simone shared.

The concept blends sports, travel, and comfort food into one easy stop before takeoff. The menu features shareables, sandwiches, salads, and her personal favorite, “Simone’s Skewers.” She added, “Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, football or any sport…or just hungry… I’d like to welcome you to Taste of Gold the way fans have welcomed me into their hearts.”

Simone Biles Brings Her Signature Style To The Opening

With ceremonial scissors in hand, Simone stepped into the spotlight glowing, celebrating alongside her husband Jonathan Owens, friends, and family. For the occasion, Simone showed up like the boss she is. Her look was polished and effortless, yet fly.

She wore a gold-toned, textured mini dress paired with strappy heels, keeping everything sleek. Her hair was laid long and straight with a buss-down middle part. Her makeup gave fresh, glowing skin with soft glam details.

As soon as Simone announced the opening, her Instagram filled with comments and congratulations. Fans are already planning their next trip through Houston. “CONGRATULATIONS SIMONE! I’M READY TO TASTE THE GOLD LIL LADY!!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “I will be visiting! ” Some were already ahead of the curve. “Just ate here 3 weeks ago! Food was great and the service was excellent.” one comment read.

We’ve watched Simone dominate on the mat as a gold medalist, redefine greatness, and advocate for mental health and self-care in ways that shifted the culture. Now she’s stepping into a whole new lane—and doing it her way.

simone biles Kentucky Derby - Barnstable Brown Gala
Source: Sarah Anne Cohen / Getty

Simone’s new restaurant comes on the heels of news that her husband, Jonathan, will be joining the Indiana Colts for the next NFL season. He was previously with the Chicago Bears. The sports power couple continues to make major moves, and we’re here for it.

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