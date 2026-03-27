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Tyrese's Turtleneck + More Viral Verzuz Moments

Tyrese’s Turtleneck, Tank Brings Out Jamie Foxx + More Viral Verzuz Moments

Tank and Tyrese faced off in a special Verzuz for the ladies, and the culture won.

Published on March 27, 2026

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Tyrese may have lost the battle, but his turtleneck lost the war. Tyrese and Tank put on for R&B, last night, during a Verzuz for the the ladies but ultimately, the culture won. Social media was tuned in to see what would unfold when the former bandmates got in a room together to perform their biggest songs. Ultimately, Tank and his catalog of songs took the victory, but it was so entertaining to watch.

The night kicked off with Tank reminding us how much of a professional he is, and showing off his pure talent through his pristine voice, piano skills and songwriting capability. Tyrese brought the vocals and humor. Immediately, he asked if Tank wanted to start off by putting everyone to sleep. Then he started hootin’ and hollering in his signature Tyrese cadence to “What Chu’ Like.” Then his did a double jab bringing out Chingy.

Keep scrolling for the top Verzuz moments.

Tyrese’s Turtleneck

Tyrese’s turtleneck was the joke that kept on giving. He began by dissing his jackets. “You changed from one bad coat to another.” At one point, Tank turned the multifunctional wardrobe staple into a full song during the face-off.

Tank Brings Out Jamie Foxx

It was safe to say it was over after Tank brought out Jamie Foxx, who performed his beloved song “Do What It Do,” followed by him serenading the audience. Tyrese did bring out Chingy early in the bout, but it didn’t compare to Tank’s showmanship. Tank also brought out Trey Songz, but social media deemed that an L.

Tyrese Leaves And Comes Back

Tyrese was down pretty bad when he decided to leave and start doing interviews. However, his beautiful lady Zelie Timothy was still on stage. The crooner eventually came back and claimed there was a miscommunication, but the jokes had already written themselves.

Tank And Tyrese Trade Insults

It got a little heated when Tyrese’s music failed on his biggest song. In response to his quick insults, Tyrese pulled out, “You’re an opener not a headliner, we all a need a comedian before the main act comes out.” And Tank responded with, “I’m the only artist on stage that’s done four headline tours, Fast & Furious is nice but you can’t tour.”

In the end, both men won. We love to see Verzuz back!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Chingy Do What It Do Fast & Furious Newsletter Tank Trey Songz Verzuz What Chu Zelie Timothy

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